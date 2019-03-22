‘The Voice’ Alum Janice Freeman’s Cause of Death Revealed

Former Voice contestant Janice Freeman’s cause of death was confirmed more than two weeks after the singer died at age 33.

The Blast reported on Thursday, March 21, that the season 13 alum died from a pulmonary embolism, according to her death certificate. The reality star’s lupus was also listed as a contributing factor.

Freeman died on March 2. The songstress was reportedly at her home in Pasadena, California, when she complained that she could not breathe. Her husband, Dion, called 911 and performed CPR, according to TMZ. She was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Miley Cyrus, who served as Freeman’s coach during her stint on the NBC reality series, paid tribute to her former team member after the news broke. “Thank you @janicefreeman.. for everything,” the Hannah Montana alum, 26, captioned a photo of a rainbow on her Instagram Story. “This represents you perfectly.”

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer expressed her grief again on March 4. “I miss you so much it hurts. Everywhere ….. but so did you. So often. So much pain and no one would ever notice because of the smile and joy you constantly radiated,” she wrote via Instagram. “I am trying my best today to celebrate your existence but I can’t help but just deeply mourn over your absence.”

Cyrus continued: “I am no longer your coach , I never was ….. YOU constantly taught me. You’ve been my coach on how to love , on how to persevere , on how to fight for what I want and never let even my own body get in the way. Anything is possible if it’s being done with faith. You are my world . I will never forget you or stop loving you. I am forever yours.”

The Disney Channel alum later broke down while attending a memorial for the late musician on Monday, March 18. Her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, stepped in to perform when she was unable to do so.

