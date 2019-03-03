Gone too soon. Miley Cyrus reflected on former The Voice contestant Janice Freeman after news broke of her death at age 33 on Sunday, March 3.

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” songstress, 26, took to her Instagram Stories after it was revealed Freeman passed away from an apparent blood clot that had traveled to her heart. “Thank you @janicefreeman.. for everything, ” Cyrus wrote on a photo of a rainbow. “This represents you perfectly.”

TMZ reports that the singer was in her Pasadena, California, home with her husband, Dion, when she started to complain that she couldn’t breathe. According to the outlet, Dion called 911 and performed CPR on her until paramedics arrived. Freeman was pronounced dead at a local hospital around 5:30 p.m on Saturday, March 2.

Freeman — who competed on Cyrus’ Voice team during season 13 of the hit reality singing competition previously battled lupus, cervical cancer and meningitis, TMZ added, noting that she had beaten the cancer.

The reality star opened up in January 2018 about Cyrus’ impact on her life following her stint on The Voice, revealing the ways her mentor helped her and her family outside of the show.

“Thank you ALL but she found us placement until we found permanent housing, gave me the deposit, covered me for 6 months so I can get on my feet!” Freeman tweeted at the time. “@MileyCyrus you are one of my closest friends and what you did for me and my family Im praying GOD gives you the desire of your heart!”

That same day, Freeman got emotional as she expressed her gratitude for the Hannah Montana alum in an Instagram Live video. “Miley, you are my dawg, like my best friend, and I will defend you to the bitter end,” she said as she fought back tears. “You got somebody that got your back. I’m so overwhelmed and I need ya’ll to understand that it is time to go into 2018 believing God for real. Ya’ll don’t understand that you see these people on TV …but you don’t understand that these people are real. Her heart is so huge and she allows God to use her to bless my life.”

Freeman is survived by her aforementioned husband and her daughter.

