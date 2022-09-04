The show must not go on. The Weeknd ended his Los Angeles concert early on Saturday, September 3, after he realized his voice was faltering.

The second of his two-night run at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles just after 9:30 p.m. local time after just a few songs into his planned 29-track set. The singer (born Abel Tesfaye), 32, explained that he had to end the show early.

“I don’t know what just happened, but I just lost my voice,” he told the crowd from the stage, per social media videos. “This is killing me. I don’t wanna stop the show, but I can’t give you the concert I wanna give you right now. I’m gonna make sure everybody’s good — you’ll get your money back — I’ll do a show real soon for you guys. But I wanted to come out and personally apologize and not tweet it or Instagram it or whatever. I want you guys to know that I can’t give you what I want to give you. I apologize. I’m so sorry. I love you guys so much.”

The “Can’t Feel My Face” crooner continued, “You know how much this kills me, right? I love you. Thank you so much.”

He later took to social media to apologize again after the show ended early. “My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated,” the Canada native shared. “Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date.”

A new date for the makeup show has not been announced yet.

The first night of the concerts went off without a hitch, and it was even used for The Weeknd’s new TV show The Idol. Lily Rose-Depp took the stage to film a quick scene for the HBO Max drama, which was co-created by the “Blinding Lights” performer, Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim. It’s set to follow a self-help guru, who is described by the network as a “leader of a modern-day cult,” who starts a difficult relationship with a new pop star.

The first trailers dropped in July and August, but HBO Max has not yet announced a release date for The Idol.

The foray into TV was greenlit shortly after The Weeknd decided to curb his drug use, sticking to the occasional drink and recreational marijuana usage.

“Drugs were a crutch. It was me thinking that I needed it. And not doing the work to figure out how not to need it,” the Toronto native said in his September 2021 GQ cover story. “And I’ve spent the last few years realizing that and thanking God that I don’t need it. Because for a lot of people, it’s hard to shake it. But I knew I didn’t want it.”

He added, “I’m not a heavy drinker, as much as I used to be. The romance of drinking isn’t there.”

The Weeknd is also thinking about his future, which might include kids. “I know I say I don’t, but I know I do. I want children,” the Grammy winner told the magazine. “I guess I say [I don’t want them] because I like the trajectory of my career. But also I feel like having children would influence me and inspire me more.”