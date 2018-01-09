Duchess Kate is ringing in 36 by having a low-key day with her loved ones.

“The Duchess will be having a quiet birthday at home with her family,” a source tells Us Weekly of her Tuesday, January 9, birthday.

The week has been full of celebrations for the royal family as Duchess Kate and Prince William’s daughter, Charlotte, began preschool on Monday, January 8. Kensington Palace released adorable photos taken by the duchess of the 2-year-old getting ready for her big day.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning,” read an Instagram post from Kensington Palace’s official account. “The images were taken by The Duchess shortly before Princess Charlotte left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School.”

The family, including the couple’s 4-year-old son George, will have even more to celebrate in the coming months as Duchess Kate is expected to give birth to their third child in April. The royals announced the pregnancy news in September, slightly earlier than they had planned, due to the duchess suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, the same acute morning sickness she experienced in her first two pregnancies.

“They’ve known for a while and didn’t particularly want to announce it before the 12-week mark, but due to having to cancel an engagement, they thought it was best to be honest about the situation,” a source told Us in September. “The same thing happened before. She suffers terribly in these early weeks, but she has a great medical team and a fantastic support system.”

Their new addition will come just one month before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to walk down the aisle. The couple, who announced their engagement in November, will wed on May 19 in a televised ceremony at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England.

