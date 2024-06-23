Love actually is in the air for actors Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley, who just got married in England.

The couple wedded on Saturday, June 22, at St George’s Church in Anstey, England in a grand ceremony, according to The Sun.

Riley, 38, who was previously married to billionaire Elon Musk, donned a long white gown and lace veil to tie the knot with the Love Actually alum, 34. Sangster — who played lovesick elementary schooler Sam in the iconic 2003 holiday film — looked dapper in a long blue morning coat, pinstriped trousers and an ivory vest that was speckled with a floral design.

The outlet reported that the pair recently purchased a “Grade II-listed manor house” to reside in following their nuptials.

Riley and Sangster announced that they were engaged in July 2023 after meeting on the set of their TV show Pistol in March 2021.

“Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged!” the St Trinian’s star shared via X at the time of her proposal.

Sangster chimed in with his own post, declaring the happy news via Instagram.

“Happy to announce that Talulah and I are engaged. Love is all around,” he gushed on the platform alongside a snap of himself and his wife-to-be cruising on a river in a gondola.

Riley and the Maze Runner actor made their romance public in March 2022 when they stepped out together for the British Academy Film Awards Gala Dinner.

As for Musk, 52, and Riley, they had been married and divorced twice before. They first wedded in 2010 and split in 2012. The second time around saw the Tesla founder and the Westworld star walkdown the aisle in 2013 and finally break up for good in 2016.

Following the choice to divorce once again, Riley opened up about her relationship with Musk with the Daily Mail.

“I think it’s the right decision. Presumably, with all divorces, there is [sadness]. But on balance we’re both really happy,” she said. “Marriage is a social construct, but I still believe in it. Elon and I are best friends. We still see each other all the time and take care of each other. If this could continue indefinitely it would be lovely.”

Riley and the tech mogul first met in 2008 at the London nightclub Whisky Mist. In a BBC documentary that aired in 2022, Riley recalled how Musk romanced her.

“He said ‘May I put my hand on your knee’ [at the club] and I said, ‘OK go on then.’ I thought it was quite sweet that he asked,” she said.

Riley went on: “He said ‘I don’t usually do this but I’d love to see you tomorrow can we meet for breakfast.’ So we had breakfast.” She then noted that one thing led to another, and they subsequently got married.