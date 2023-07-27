Talulah Riley was chirping with joy after Thomas Brodie-Sangster proposed — choosing to share the news via Twitter.

“Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged!” Riley, 37, tweeted on Thursday, July 27.

Riley — who was previously married to Elon Musk ahead of his acquisition of Twitter in October 2022 — opted not to immediately share the announcement on other social platforms. (Musk, meanwhile, showed his support for Riley, replying on Thursday via Twitter, “Congratulations! ♥️.”)

Brodie-Sangster, for his part, quoted one of his most notable films, 2003’s Love Actually, while sharing the news via Instagram.

“Happy to announce that Talulah and I are engaged,” the 33-year-old actor captioned a photo of the newly-engaged couple on a gondola. “Love is all around X,” he added, referring to the movie’s overall theme — and the chorus from Billy Mack’s (played by Bill Nighy) song, “Christmas Is All Around.”

Before finding love with Brodie-Sangster, Riley had an on-off relationship with Musk, 52. Riley and the Tesla founder first tied the knot in 2010 before divorcing two years later.

Following a brief split, the exes rekindled their romance and walked down the aisle for a second time in 2013. However, The Westworld alum and Musk called it quits for good in 2016.

“I think it’s the right decision. Presumably, with all divorces, there is [sadness]. But on balance we’re both really happy,” Riley told The Daily Mail in August 2016 following her second divorce from Musk. “Marriage is a social construct, but I still believe in it. Elon and I are best friends. We still see each other all the time and take care of each other. If this could continue indefinitely it would be lovely.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Despite being open to a third reconciliation with Musk, both Riley and the SpaceX founder moved on. Musk then dated Grimes on and off from 2018 to 2022. The twosome share son X Æ A-12, now 3, and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 19 months.

Riley, meanwhile, was first linked to Brodie-Sangster in November 2021 when they were photographed in London holding hands.

The pair, who got close while filming their FX series Pistol, made their red carpet couple debut at the British Academy Film Awards Gala Dinner in March 2022.

Three months later, Brodie-Sangster was on hand to support his partner at the release party for her book, The Quickening. The twosome were then spotted on a date in July 2022 at Wimbledon and later at an Ascot Racecourse event.