Thomas Kingston and Lady Gabriella Kingston’s royal love story was cut short when Thomas died at age 45 in February 2024.

Thomas’ family — including Gabriella, who is King Charles III’s second cousin — said in a statement at the time that his death came “as a great shock” to his loved ones. The tribute remembered Thomas as “an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him.”

The sudden loss came less than five years after Thomas and Gabriella tied the knot in May 2019. Thomas previously dated Princess Kate Middleton’s sister, Pippa Middleton, while Gabriella previously dated journalist Aatish Taseer.

Keep scrolling for a look back at Thomas and Gabriella’s romance:

May 2017

After meeting through mutual friends years prior, Thomas and Gabriella attended Pippa’s wedding to James Matthews together.

September 2018

Buckingham Palace announced Thomas and Gabriella’s engagement.

“Prince and Princess Michael of Kent are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter Lady Gabriella Windsor to Mr. Thomas Kingston,” the statement read, noting that the proposal had taken place one month prior on Sark, one of the Channel Islands off the coast of France.

May 2019

The twosome tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. Gabriella wore a gown by Italian designer Luisa Beccaria and a tiara that her mother wore on her own wedding day.

The event was attended by members of the royal family including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne. Pippa was also in attendance.

September 2022

Thomas and Gabriella paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth at the monarch’s funeral.

June 2023

The pair were pictured smiling next to Charles and Queen Camilla at the racing event Royal Ascot.

February 2024

Thomas and Gabriella made a public appearance together just weeks before Thomas’ death when they joined Camilla at a Celebration of Shakespeare event on Valentine’s Day. The pair were all smiles posing for photos at the February 14 event, with Thomas’ blue scarf matching his wife’s blouse.

Days after Thomas died on February 25, a court official told Us Weekly in a statement that an investigation had been opened regarding his death.

“Please be advised that HM senior coroner for Gloucestershire, Ms Katy Skerrett, will conduct the opening of the inquest into the death of Mr Thomas Henry Robin Kingston at 2pm Friday, March 1, 2024 at the Gloucestershire Coroner’s Court,” the February 29 statement read.

Gloucestershire Police previously said in a statement to Hello! that Thomas’ death was “not being treated as suspicious.”