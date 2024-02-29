An investigation has been opened regarding Thomas Kingston’s death.

“Please be advised that HM senior coroner for Gloucestershire, Ms Katy Skerrett, will conduct the opening of the inquest into the death of Mr Thomas Henry Robin Kingston at 2pm Friday, March 1, 2024 at the Gloucestershire Coroner’s Court,” a court official told Us Weekly in a statement on Thursday, February 29.

Thomas, who was married to Lady Gabriella Kingston, died on Sunday, February 25, at the age of 45.

“We were called by the ambulance service at 6.25pm on Sunday with a report of the death of a 45-year-old man at an address in the Cotswolds,” Gloucestershire Police said in a statement to Hello! at the time. “The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We Lost This Year Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

Gabriella, 42, and her family members confirmed Thomas’ passing in a Tuesday, February 27, statement.

“It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother,” the statement read. “Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing.”

Gabriella is the daughter of the Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, cousins of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Gabriella is a second cousin of King Charles III.

“The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family,” a statement on behalf of Charles, 75, and wife Queen Camilla read. “In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family.”

Related: A Breakdown of the Royal Line of Succession The royal line of succession has been shaken up and moved around — but where do members of the British royal family stand when it comes to their place in line to the throne? Queen Elizabeth II had been head of the Commonwealth since 1952 when she died in September 2022 at the age of […]

Thomas previously dated Princess Kate Middleton’s sister, Pippa Middleton. He got engaged to Gabriella in August 2018 on the Isle of Sark, which is located in the English Channel off the coast of Normandy, France. They wed one year later in May 2019 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

For their wedding, Gabriella wore a custom dress crafted by Italian designer Luisa Beccaria.

“She’s such a modern girl,” Beccaria told Vogue in 2019. “She’s very elegant and terribly bright. She works hard. [For her wedding gown,] she didn’t want to go too much into the past and do something so formal. We tried to incorporate a little bit of tradition, though. She wanted to be spontaneous. She didn’t want too much volume in the dress, so it’s quite skinny in the front, which helps to show her real figure and body.”

St George’s Chapel also hosted Gabriella’s cousins Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie’s respective weddings to Meghan Markle and Jack Brooksbank later that year.