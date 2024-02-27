Thomas Kingston, a member of the royal family by marriage and ex-boyfriend of Pippa Middleton, has died at age 45.

Thomas’ family — including wife Lady Gabriella Kingston, King Charles III’s second cousin — released a statement on Tuesday, February 27, which read, “It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother. Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing.”

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson addressed the shocking death as well.

“The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family,” their statement read, according to People. “In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family.”

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We Lost This Year Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

According to multiple outlets, Thomas was found dead on Sunday, February 25, in Gloucestershire, England. Emergency services were called to the scene that evening but Thomas had already passed away. A cause of death is undetermined at this time but no suspicious circumstances or other parties were reportedly involved.

Thomas and Lady Gabriella, 42, tied the knot in 2019 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor. Their wedding was attended by several members of the royal family including Queen Elizabeth II, who was Gabriella’s father’s first cousin.

Prince Harry, who exchanged vows with Meghan Markle at the same location one year prior, was also in attendance. His appearance came weeks after the Duchess of Sussex, 42, welcomed the couple’s son, Archie.

Before finding love with Gabriella, Thomas previously dated Kate Middleton‘s younger sister. Thomas and Pippa, 40, called it quits in 2011 but remained friends over the years. Thomas and Gabriella attended Pippa’s wedding to James Matthews in 2017. Pippa and James, 48, returned the favor when they were seen at Thomas and Gabriella’s wedding.

Related: Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths of All Time Us Weekly looks back at the stars who died before their time, including Amy Winehouse, Prince and Whitney Houston — see the most shocking celeb deaths

Gabriella’s parents made a public appearance after her husband’s death when they attended King Constantine of Greece’s memorial service in Windsor, England, on Tuesday. Queen Camilla was also photographed at the Thanksgiving Service after Kensington Palace announced that Prince William would not be in attendance. (The late Constantine was godfather to William, 41, and Gabriella.)