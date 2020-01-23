Lies uncovered? Thomas Markle is ready to tell it all in a new documentary for the U.K.’s Channel 5 — including what really happened following the royal wedding of his daughter, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry.

After his daughter, 38, tied the knot in England in May 2018, the former cinematographer, 75, did an interview with Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain in December 2018. Thomas told the show’s host at the time that he had spoken with Meghan and Harry, 35, after the wedding and they had settled things. Now, he’s claiming it was all a lie.

“Actually, on the Piers show I lied,” Thomas admitted in the Channel 5 documentary released on Wednesday, January 22. “I said [that] they called me back and they were really concerned about me and I said, ‘Go on your honeymoon, don’t worry about me, I’ll be fine.’ And that was all a lie.”

He added: “So I made their image appear a little bit better.”

During the original December 2018 interview with Morgan, 54, Thomas claimed that his daughter and son-in-law “ghosted” him following the staged paparazzi picture scandal that took place before the wedding.

At the time, Thomas told the GMB hosts that he “apologized a hundred times” for the pictures, which were staged and published just before Meghan and Harry’s nuptials, including images of Thomas reading a newspaper article about the royal couple and their wedding preparations.

In the new documentary, which was filmed over six days in October 2019, Thomas admitted that he lied again — this time to Harry about his involvement with the pictures.

“I denied it,” he said in the documentary about his conversation with Harry following the release of the images. “All Harry asked me was did I pose for measurements for a suit, and I said, ‘No, I wasn’t posing for a measurement for a suit, I was being measured for a new hoodie.’ That’s what I told them.”

He explained, “Of course that was a lie. I lied to him. I’m not proud of that, but I did.”

Thomas further revealed that although he “didn’t do it for the money” at the time, he did orchestrate the photos to “change my image.” He went on to add that he no longer wants to do interviews or take any photographs without being paid.

“I’m going to defend myself and I’m going to be paid for it,” he revealed in the documentary. “I don’t care. At this point, they owe me. The royals owe me. Harry owes me, Meghan owes me. What I’ve been through I should be rewarded for.”

He said that Meghan once told him that she would “take care of [him]” when he reached his “senior years” and, according to him, that time is now. “It’s time to look after daddy,” he said.

The documentary was released one week after reports claimed that Thomas was set to testify against Meghan in her legal battle against the publisher of the Mail on Sunday. The Pennsylvania native is expected to be called as a key witness for the defense, the Daily Mail reported on January 14.