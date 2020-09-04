Putting in the work. Though many Hollywood couples seemingly exemplify #RelationshipGoals, not even Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins have the perfect marriage.

In an interview with The Bobby Bones Show, the 30-year-old “Die a Happy Man” crooner opened up about his wife’s recently released book, Live in Love. He reflected on the parts that described rough moments from their relationship.

“There were a few parts, honestly … I would say reading the book, I laughed a lot and cried a little bit. There were a couple [of] parts where I wish I wasn’t made out to look like such a jerk,” he explained in the Friday, September 4, interview. “There were certain parts in our marriage where I was a bit jerky, especially through the adoption — not that any of this was my fault.”

Rhett continued, “Lauren was in Uganda and I was back in Nashville. Lauren called me after a show it was 9 a.m. in Uganda and she heard my friends laughing in the back. That’s when Lauren was 7 months pregnant and throwing up in Uganda. She said we’re living completely separate last lives right now. That was humbling for me.”

The Grammy nominee said that that moment “was hard” for the couple. That night, in particular, ultimately led them to seek therapy.

Rhett also noted that the twosome were able to overcome that experience in the end. “Now that we’re on the other side of it, I feel like I learned so much from it. In a marriage, you just have to figure stuff out. You’ve gotta talk about it, be real about it and be honest about it. Hopefully, there’s somebody else reading that chapter and [they] say, ‘If they can work it out, we can work it out too.’”

Rhett and Akins, 30, tied the knot in 2012 at Front Porch Farms outside of Nashville, Tennessee. The longtime loves share daughters Ada, 3, and Lennon, 6 months. They also adopted their 4-year-old daughter, Willa, in 2015.

Last month, Akins responded to fans’ comments that have positioned the pair as having a “perfect” marriage. She explained that it’s “just not realistic” to achieve perfection.

“I don’t think it’s wrong to want to be better in certain areas, but I do think it’s funny when people hashtag us in those ways,” she told E! News in an interview posted on August 17. “I think there are moments of us that are really great and really healthy, but there are also moments in our lives that are not pretty, they’re not easy and not fun and not something people want to see posted all over Instagram.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!