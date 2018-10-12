Mind your teeth, Hollywood! Tiffany Haddish will step in should Beyoncé be involved in another biting incident.

“I got her back,” the Night School star, 38, told Us Weekly at the City of Hope Gala 2018 in Santa Monica, California, on Thursday, October 11. “She knows that. We’ve got each other’s backs.” (Beyoncé performed a range of hits, from “Halo” to “XO,” at the event.)

Haddish also filled reporters in on where her relationship with the “Formation” singer, whom she referred to as “one of my favorite performers,” stands. “We’re not BFFs, no,” she admitted. “We haven’t braided each other’s hair or anything, but we cool.”

The Last O.G. actress famously revealed in a GQ interview, published in March, that an unnamed actress bit Beyoncé, 37, during a December 2017 party. “There was this actress there that’s just, like, doing the mostest. She bit Beyoncé in the face,” Haddish said. “So Beyoncé stormed away, went up to Jay-Z and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This bitch —’ and snatched him.”

She continued: “Near the end of the party, Beyoncé’s at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight.’ She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’”

Social media users and celebrities alike went wild trying to figure out which actress was responsible for the altercation. Sanaa Lathan denied any involvement after fans pointed the finger at her.

However, Haddish seemed to implicate the 47-year-old Love & Basketball actress in a Hollywood Reporter interview published in June after asking the interviewer if she knew who was responsible. When the journalist mentioned Lathan, the Emmy winner responded with a smile: “I’m super good friends with her stepmom and dad [Stan, a producer-director], and they were mad at me. They were like, ‘Why would you do this to the family? You know, black actresses, you guys have to stick together, it’s so hard for you guys to get work as it is, why would you try to ruin her career?’ But I didn’t try to ruin her career. I never said her name! I was just trying to say how Beyoncé kept me from goin’ to jail that night. I coulda just shut my whole career down.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!