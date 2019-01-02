Staying positive. Tiffany Haddish’s stand-up performance on New Year’s Eve didn’t quite go as planned, but she’s not letting one failure get her down.

The 39-year-old comedian had a gig at the James L. Knight Center in Miami on Monday, December 31, but a series of unfortunate events made it a less-than thrilling experience for both the Girls Trip actress and the people in the audience.

According to reports, Haddish was having an off night and couldn’t connect with the crowd. As the show progressed, she began forgetting her jokes, which caused people to leave their seats and walk out. “This is weird for me,” she said as she noticed fans exiting the building. “Now, this is going to be on TMZ or whatever.”

The Legends of Chamberlain Heights star eventually cut her set short and carried on by drinking Ciroc vodka with the crowd.

A person who was in attendance later tweeted, “She wasn’t funny, it was hard to watch. Her jokes bombed started asking people in the front row if they had questions. Then she said people not good on their job everyday.”

Haddish spoke out about the incident on Tuesday, January 1, tweeting, “Yes this happened. I wish it was better Miami. I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never happened again.”

Fellow comic Kathy Griffin stood up for the Night School actress and replied, “This is the price of fame when you’re a comic. I was so lucky that there wasn’t a Snapchat/IG when I was starting out on my first big tour. No REAL comic never bombs. You are a hilarious, incredible talent @TiffanyHaddish and I can’t wait to see you live! Ignore the haters!”

Chrissy Teigen also threw her two cents in and wrote, “I bombed last night too and all I had to do was read a prompter and also I lost an eyeball. f—k it we good and you are a queen.”

