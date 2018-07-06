The surprise of a lifetime! Tiffany Haddish revealed Tyler Perry bought her a Tesla after the actress said that it was her dream car.

“I wanted to give this to you and say you deserve it and I’m excited for you and all that’s going on. Love you, Tiffany,” Perry, who is currently working with Haddish on the upcoming film Nobody’s Fool, says in the snap posted to the Girl’s Trip star’s Instagram Story on Friday, July 6. “Proud of you girl. It’s all yours, here in L.A. waiting for you.”

The director then goes outside and flips the camera to the Tesla sitting in the driveway.

Haddish received a rental Tesla from Ellen DeGeneres during a December 2017 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She posted Perry’s message on Instagram with a sweet caption.

“So I got this message from my friend and Big Brother @tylerperry a week ago. When I tell you I cried so hard. I almost couldn’t believe it,” Haddish wrote. “1st off a man has never bought me a car out right. I have always had to make payments. This was just out the kindness of his heart.”

“And probably tired of me talking about it all the time and I didn’t have to do anything for it but a Great job in our New Movie Nobody’s Fool,” she continued. “Thank God for kind people that want to spread happiness. I am now on my way to see if this is Really!”

As for the car she received from DeGeneres, Haddish added: “Cause I am still waiting on the one @theellenshowsaid they would let me use for a week. #sheready #Tesla #Nobody’sFool #thelastblackunicorn.”

