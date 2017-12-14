A Day in the Life of Tiffany Haddish

No kidding, Tiffany Haddish cannot be stopped. So to celebrate the release of her essay collection The Last Black Unicorn, the Girls Trip actress let Us tag along to see how she tackles a full 24 hours.

Celeb Scribes

7 a.m. Stay Hydrated

In her L.A. home November 22, the recent Saturday Night Live host wakes up to, er, a full bladder. “Before I go to bed, I drink a whole bunch of water, so I have to go to the restroom,” says the comedian, 38. “I’m not a morning person, but I watched a YouTube video that said rich people wake up early!”

8:30 a.m. Green Thumb

Barefoot in the garden, “I let my feet get wet on the grass.” She checks on her strawberries, thyme, rosemary and avocado and papaya trees before plucking collard greens and kale.

Shoutout to my sis @tiffanyhaddish. She brought a @ciroc bottle to the party. I love that!! A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Nov 23, 2017 at 9:58pm PST

9 a.m. Favor Call

Back inside, she rings her auntie with an important task: “I ask if she can get me onion and bell peppers.” After all, she’s cooking a dish for Diddy‘s Thanksgiving tomorrow. “It’s food galore!” Next, she gets into bed to start working on a TV script.

Hollywood’s Funniest Females

10:30 a.m. Go Wild

On her adjustable, vibrating bed — “it’s like a little massage” — she takes a quick nap. She wakes up to good news: Her writing partner Danielle wants to work over Skype, so Haddish stays in her pj’s. “I always wear something with a unicorn, tiger or elephant on it!”

1 p.m. Visiting Hour

Her cousins stop by — and raid her closet. “They’re going through it like, ‘What are you going to give us to wear? I need pants!’” and I’m like, ‘Ya’ll want some shoes?’”

Hungry, she uses Postmates to order from Mel’s Fish Shack. On the menu: red snapper, shrimp, potato salad, red beans and rice.

Then, it’s back to work. “The whole time while we’re writing, my cousins keep chiming. We came up with even better ideas because of them.”

The duo aren’t often struck with writers’ block. “We laugh and bounce jokes off each other,” explains Haddish. “If we get sidetracked and start talking about real life, then we figure out how to incorporate that into something else.”

7 p.m. Master Chef

Done for the day, she heads to the couch to unwind. At long last, “my auntie shows up. Mind you, I called her this morning for the onion and peppers.”

She washes and cuts the veggies, mixes them with her collard greens and tosses it all in the slow cooker. (Of course, she’s chugging water, too.) “They taste so good!”

Top 10 Movies of 2017

10 p.m. Night Cap

Finally kicking back, she turns on Stranger Things season 2. But, “I don’t finish the episode. I fell asleep once I sat down. I was tired as hell! I gave out a lot of energy today.”

The Last Black Unicorn is on shelves now.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!