Tiffany Trump is single. The Georgetown law student and her NYC-based beau Ross Mechanic have split after two years of dating, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The pair had a “cordial” split last fall, a pal tells Us. “She’s taking law school seriously.”

Trump, the 24-year-old daughter of President Donald Trump and Marla Maples, began attending Georgetown University in August 2017. She traveled to Italy in mid-July to vacation with her mother before returning for orientation. The campus is just a few minutes away from the White House.

Her brother Eric Trump is a school alum, as he previously earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and management in 2006.

Tiffany last shared a photo of Mechanic via Instagram on July 2017. Two months earlier, she held hands with him at his graduation at the University of Pennsylvania. “Walking into adulthood @rossmechanic #upenn2017,” she captioned a pic at the time.

Although they didn’t often attend red carpet events together, the exes sat front row with Maples at a New York Fashion Week show in February 2017.

