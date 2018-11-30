New love in her life? Tiffany Trump is reportedly dating Michael Boulos following her split from boyfriend Ross Mechanic.

Page Six reported on Thursday, November 29, that Trump and Boulos met while vacationing in Mykonos, Greece, over the summer. The Nigeria native even garnered an invite to the law student’s family Thanksgiving celebration at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, according to the outlet.

Trump, 25, follows her alleged beau on Instagram, as does her mother, Marla Maples.

“Tiffany is happy she has so far been able to keep things with Michael under the radar,” a source told Page Six. “But she introduced him to her family at Thanksgiving, and he comes across as a very intelligent young man from a great family.”

According to the website, Boulos’ relatives own a trading conglomerate worth billions based in Lagos. Boulos Enterprises and SCOA Nigeria were reportedly founded by his family.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed Trump’s split from Mechanic in March after two years together. A pal told Us at the time that the breakup was “cordial,” adding, “She’s taking law school seriously.” She started studying at Georgetown University in August 2017.

The former flames kept a low profile throughout their relationship. Her last Instagram post of Mechanic was in July 2017. The exes also attended a New York Fashion Week show with Maples in February 2017.

The Dancing With the Stars alum, 55, married Trump’s father, President Donald Trump, in December 1993, two months after welcoming Tiffany. The two separated in May 1997. The former Celebrity Apprentice star, 72, also has four children from other relationships: Donald Trump Jr., 40, Ivanka Trump, 37, Eric Trump, 34, and Barron Trump, 12.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!