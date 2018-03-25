Tiffany Trump has created a stir by liking an Instagram post that featured a sign taking a dig at the Republican party.

The post featured several photos taken at the March for Our Lives protest for gun control in New York City on Saturday, March 24, including one of a man holding a sign that said, “Next massacre will be the GOP in the midterm elections.”

The GOP, aka the Republican Party, has been criticized for its refusal to change gun laws after a spate of mass shootings. The most recent incident, on February 14, saw 17 students and teachers killed at a school in Parkland, Florida.

Survivors of the massacre organized the March for Our Lives movement in the hopes of strengthening gun laws. More than a million people, including many celebrities, attended the protests held in Washington D.C. and all over the country to support the high school students.

After the law student, 24, liked the post, an observant social media user took a screen-shot and shared it on Twitter. It has been liked more than 21,000 times and retweeted over 4,300 times with many people praising her for opposing the views of her father, President Donald Trump, and the Republican party.

One Twitter user wrote, “Tiffany Trump……………………….. welcome to the Resistance,” while another commented, “Good for Tiffany Trump. You don’t have to follow [your] parents. Mines a white supremacist and today while marching I got myself a Black Lives Matter button. Be the change.”

One Twitter user quipped, “We are one step closer to my ironic/dream scenario in which Tiffany Trump takes her family down.”

Another tweeted, “I’d also like to point out that Tiffany Trump goes to Georgetown Law. That’s eight minutes away from the White House. And now y’all will assume she’s not there very often because she isn’t often invited. Just sit tight. She’s the smartest one.”

Tiffany, whose mother is Trump’s second wife, Marla Maples, has stayed out of the spotlight since her father was elected President, while her older siblings, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have taken on various duties in the White House and in their father’s company.

Meanwhile, President Trump challenged hardliners in his political party on February 28, when he requested Congress work harder to do their part to stop gun violence. However, while thousands descended on Washington, D.C., for the March for Our Lives protests, the former reality TV star and wife Melania Trump flew to Florida to spend the weekend at his Mar-a-lago estate.

