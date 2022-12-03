Jonathan Graziano announced his dog, Noodle, died on Friday, December 2. He was 14.

“He was at home, he was in my arms. This is incredibly sad. It’s incredibly difficult,” Graziano said in an emotional video uploaded via TikTok on Saturday, December 3. “It’s a day that I always knew was coming but never thought would arrive.”

Noodle’s owner added that he hoped fans would still celebrate the dog’s long life.

“Although this is very sad, I want to encourage you to celebrate him while we’re navigating this sadness,” Graziano said. “He lived 14 and half years, which is about as long as you can hope a dog can and he made millions of people happy. What a run. Thank you for loving him.”

He captioned the video, noting that he brought the beloved canine home from a dog rescue when Noodle was already an adult: “It has been the privilege of my life to care for Noodle these past 7 years. The sweetest man there has ever been and will ever be. ❤️.”

Noodle became a TikTok star among the pandemic. He often forecasted if it was a going to be a “bones” day or “no bones” day. Graziano would get Noodle out of his bed and if the pug flopped back down, it was a “no-bones” day, meaning viewers should take it easy and relax. If he stood up, it was a “bones” day, encouraging followers to take risks.

“A bones day is a day where you just have to go after your ambition or a task you were outing off,” Graziano explained during a Today appearance in October 2021. “A no bones day is a day when you just permission to wear soft clothes, self-care, take a bath.”

He told CNN later that month, “I had absolutely no idea this would become the barometer in which the nation foretold how their day was going to go. … I think it’s just been a really nice reason for people to either get out of bed in the morning or to take better care of themselves.”

Noodle’s last “bones” day was just four days before his death.

“Good evening everyone. This is raw footage. Noodle just walked an entire city block. He just walked an entire city block,” Graziano said excitedly. “I don’t think it’s something he’s done since — he hasn’t done it since, like, 2020. So we are officially having a bones evening. I repeat, we’re having a bones evening. No matter how your day went, pull it to together. We’ve got bones. You guys, I’m so proud! He’s so spry.”

Noodle has more than 4.5 million TikTok followers and over 277,000 Instagram followers. The pup’s popularity inspired Graziano’s New York Times bestselling children’s book, Noodle and the No Bones Day, which was published in June.