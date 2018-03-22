Joke’s on him! Tilda Swinton reflected on her reaction to finding out friend and former costar George Clooney became a dad to twins.

“I just laughed really hard because I remember how much he used to laugh at me when I was so tired and now it’s all on him,” the 57-year-old actress exclusively told Us Weekly at an Isle of Dogs screening in New York City on Wednesday, March 21, benefited by the Paw Prints charity.

She added: “[I haven’t spoken to him] recently but I’ve laughed.”

Swinton befriended 56-year-old Clooney on the set of their 2007 flick Michael Clayton. They worked together again on 2008’s Burn After Reading and 2016’s Hail, Ceaser!

The Doctor Strange actress previously poked fun at the Ocean’s Eleven star in June 2017, one week after he and wife Amal Clooney welcomed daughter Ella and son Alexander. “I have twins myself and [George] always used to laugh about me looking so tired when the twins were small. Now I have the last laugh,” she teased to Us at the time. “I’ve just laughed. I’ve laughed at him across the airwaves.”

She also quipped to the Associated Press, “[George’s] gonna need some sleeping pills.”

Swinton and partner Sandro Kopp are parents to daughter Honor and son Xavier, 20. Although the Constantine star typically leads a private life, she gushed about her children while speaking to The Guardian in 2011.

“I remember noticing when I had my babies how much I loved them and not just loved them, but I was really into them. I knew I was going to be curious about them and up for the mayhem ahead,” she told the publication. “But at the same time, I remember noticing I was relieved this thing was present in me. And I hadn’t realized there might be a doubt. I thought it was going to be automatic — and something in me said, ‘No, you’re really lucky here.’”

Isle of Dogs hits theaters on Friday, March 23.

