Whether you remember him as Tim “The Toolman” Taylor from Home Improvement or as the voice of Buzz Lightyear from the Toy Story franchise, Tim Allen has certainly left his mark in pop culture.

Now, as he’s gearing up to say goodbye to his Mike Baxter character on Last Man Standing after nine seasons, the 67-year-old actor exclusively opened up to Us Weekly with 25 things you might not know about him. Read on to learn more about Allen, including what his favorite Home Improvement episode is, his go-to hobbies and more.

1. The book Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance [by Robert M. Pirsig] changed my life. I love motorcycles.

2. Women were a strong influence in my life when I was growing up.

3. I am one of nine kids.

4. I worked at a sporting goods store when I was younger.

5. Matthew McConaughey used to be my neighbor. He [was] a great [one].

6. I have the original Tool Time set from Home Improvement in my garage.

7. I like Spam — there I said it.

8. I love reading about different religions.

9. One of my favorite Home Improvement scripts [took place] up in the International Space Station.

10. I talk a lot at the screen [while] watching movies and commercials on TV.

11. I like to make friends with spiders.

12. When I appear on a talk show, I rearrange the furniture in my dressing room.

13. I’ve met the real Santa Claus. He was a consultant on my [Santa Clause] films.

14. I would eat the same meal every day.

15. I would wear the same clothes every day.

16. I think I have lived many lifetimes.

17. [The] best advice I’ve ever received was: “A grateful heart has no room for resentment.”

18. I like studying quantum physics.

19. If I weren’t a comedian, I would be a designer.

20. My favorite part of school was shop class.

21. Richard Pryor made me choose comedy. His stuff made me laugh ’til I was almost sick.

22. My favorite fast food is White Castle and Chick-fil-A.

23. I love the mountains in Colorado. I was born in Denver.

24. I always wanted to be a semi truck driver or a bulldozer operator.

25. The Sound of Music is one of my top 10 [favorite] movies.

The final season of Last Man Standing airs on Fox Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. ET.