Tim McGraw Collapses Onstage During Concert in Ireland

Country star Tim McGraw collapsed onstage during a concert in Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday, March 11.

The 50-year-old reportedly fell to his knees before collapsing while performing his hit song “Humble & Kind” as part of the Country to Country Festival across the U.K.

He was taken off the stage for treatment and his wife of 21 years, Faith Hill, later addressed the crowd, telling them, “Tim is fine. We’ve all been a little bit dehydrated traveling so much. He’s been super dehydrated, and I apologize but I made the decision that he cannot come back out on the stage,” she said, surrounded by the couple’s band. “So drink water, people, keep yourself hydrated.”

The crowd could be heard chanting “Get well, Tim!” before Hill, 50, launched into an a capella version of “What a Friend We Have in Jesus.”

A representative for McGraw later released a statement confirming that the singer had collapsed. “Tim McGraw was suffering from dehydration in Dublin this evening at the C2C show,” the rep said, according to Rolling Stone. “He was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine. He and Faith thank everyone for their love and support and look forward to seeing their Irish fans again soon.”

McGraw had performed on Friday, March 9, in London as part of the three-day, three-city country music festival, with Dublin being the final stop. His next scheduled performance is on May 31 in Richmond, Virginia, as part of the Soul2Soul tour with Hill.

