



Long-lasting love! Country music superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrated their 23rd anniversary with two Instagram posts on Sunday, October 6.

The “Just to See You Smile” singer, 52, shared a ’90s throwback photo of the couple on the red carpet with the caption: “Happy anniversary baby!! 23 years and I can’t wait for the next 50!!! I love u.”

The “Way You Love Me” songstress, 52, marked the celebratory occasion with a post of her own. “To my one and only, Happy Anniversary, my love 🥰 I love you 💗❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote alongside an old-school photo of the two sharing an embrace.

The country crooners tied the knot in 1996 after falling in love when Hill — who was engaged to someone else at the time — was the opening act on McGraw’s Spontaneous Combustion tour.

McGraw, meanwhile, said their meeting was love at first sight.

“From the first time we met, I knew (she didn’t!) that she was the love of my life forever…. no matter the ups and downs, the happy and sad or the good and bad,” he wrote on Instagram in September 2018.

The pair have since welcomed three daughters, Gracie, 22, Maggie, 21, and Audrey, 17, and released one album together, 2017’s The Rest of Our Life.

The duo have also headlined three tours together and wrapped up their 15-month-long Soul2Soul: The World Tour in July.

Their daughter Gracie is now following in her famous parents’ footsteps. The young singer joined her father in a duet on Instagram in August, harmonizing to Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb’s 1980 song “What Kind of Fool.”

“PIPES!!!!!!……Dang, this girl can sing!” McGraw captioned the video post. “Gracie and I having fun with Babs and Barry on our trip #chaseyourdreamsgirl.”

Hill also showed love to her daughter, who performed “Here Tonight” with McGraw at a 2015 concert in Nashville, Tennessee.

“My loves @barbrastreisand would be proud,” Hill commented.

