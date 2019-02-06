The chances of flying coach next to an Oscar nominee are slim to none, but a Timothée Chalamet superfan defied the odds when she found herself sitting beside the Beautiful Boy star during a recent flight.

“Y’all nbd just sat next to @RealChalamet on a 3 hour flight and we CHATTED FOR AN HOUR NBD I AM SUPER CALM RIGHT NOW AS EVERYONE CAN TELL,” a Twitter user named Alankrutha began in a series of now-viral tweets on Monday, February 4.

“SO I enter the flight and see a tall, lanky dude in front of me wearing a hoodie and both of us are the only ones w/o overhead space to keep our bags and I look up to see an actual angel and alarm bells in my head go off immediately,” she continued. “flight takes off and head is exploding bc I *had* to know who this dude so 30 mins into the flight, I work up the courage and nudge him and ask ‘hey you look exactly like timothee Chalamet’ to which he smiles and says ‘I GET THAT A LOT.’”

Alankrutha assumed that Chalamet, 23, did not want to be disturbed and they both went about their business, but an hour and a half later, he asked her when their flight was scheduled to land. “I couldn’t hold it in and said ‘I KNOW U R TIMOTHEE,’” she tweeted. “HE LAUGHED AND SAID ‘AYYY YES IT IS, HI I AM TIMOTHEE’ and shook my hands and at this point I was basically shook/ stunned and I couldn’t process anything.”

Naturally, Alankrutha proceeded to ask the Lady Bird star a series of questions, which she said he “answered super patiently.” Her inquiries included: “1. Why are you sitting in economy class (he laughed and said how dare you) 2. Have you met Beyoncé (he has not) 3. How is Steve carrell [sic] (he said he’s amazing and offered to FaceTime him!!).”

The superfan also blurted out that she Googled Chalamet’s height and “stalked” his Wikipedia page, to which he responded with a high-five. He showed interest in Alankrutha too, asking about her job and where she grew up before name-dropping his Call Me by Your Name costar Armie Hammer (“ofc why wouldn’t he”). Alankrutha later enthused on Twitter that he even “PRONOUNCED MY NAME RIGHT.”

But the “BEST discussion” that the pair had involved their favorite episodes of The Office. “We discussed the show and at this point I’m like is my life real, is this a fever dream,” Alankrutha quipped, telling her followers that she “spoke to him like I would to a friend only bc he made me feel so comfortable!” She also revealed that he “loves” the movie Easy A and “scarfed” down in-flight pretzels and orange juice “in < 20 secs like he hadn’t eaten in 48 hours.”

When Chalamet and Alankrutha landed at the airport, they briefly spoke about his upcoming films and he wished her luck in her career. “[He] also told me I was the *only* one in his entire journey who recognised him and asks if I want a pic and I oblige graciously w/o any frills,” she added.

The next day, the fan tweeted her selfie with the actor. It has since racked up more than 22,000 likes.

Y’all nbd just sat next to @RealChalamet on a 3 hour flight and we CHATTED FOR AN HOUR NBD I AM SUPER CALM RIGHT NOW AS EVERYONE CAN TELL — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

SO I enter the flight and see a tall, lanky dude in front of me wearing a hoodie and both of us are the only ones w/o overhead space to keep our bags and I look up to see an actual angel and alarm bells in my head go off immediately pic.twitter.com/xVXEwcrdGk — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

So I figured he didn’t want to be disturbed and things I did in the process- ate a sandwich, peed twice, kept stealing glances at him and 1.5 hours in, he asked me when the flight was going to land and I couldn’t hold it in and said “I KNOW U R TIMOTHEE” pic.twitter.com/fixN4Z9X4G — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

List of actual questions my dumb bitch mind asked him that he answered super patiently:

1. Why are you sitting in economy class (he laughed and said how dare you)

2. Have you met Beyoncé (he has not)

3. How is Steve carrell (he said he’s amazing and offered to FaceTime him!!) — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

What shocks me the most is this dude wanted to know about me. He asked me what I do, what project management is about (literally who cares timothee), where I grew up and PRONOUNCED MY NAME RIGHT pic.twitter.com/Z57pj2T2SS — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

And whenever he asks me about my life, I’m like !!!!!!! Why do you want to know about an IDIOT like me!!!!! He asks about India, name drops armie hammer (ofc why wouldn’t he) and tells me about his life growing up and how he got into films — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

ANYWAY after a good conversation he went back to his music, and I went back to kicking myself hard for actually having held a good conversion with an pure soul pic.twitter.com/zYtlOo8Aw4 — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

Actual gif of me walking out of the flight as Timothee, my new best friend says bye and leaves. pic.twitter.com/uXRc9nMqTJ — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

Major things I forgot to mention:

1. When the stewardess offered him flight pretzels & orange juice, he scarfed them down in < 20 secs like he hadn’t eaten in 48 hours

2. He asked if I was expecting him to be taller or shorter- I said shorter (shut up @ me)

3. He loves easy A — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

Idk how one can be this terrible at taking selfies but look out world here I come. Anyway idc just look at his face, this experience has been beautiful and he’s a very nice person (and we might be friends but idkkkkk) pic.twitter.com/yhdEF08pUz — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

