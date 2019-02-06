OMG

Timothee Chalamet Name-Drops Armie Hammer and Offers to FaceTime Steve Carell While Flying Coach Next to Superfan

Timothee Chalamet attends the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 27, 2019. Steve Granitz/WireImage

The chances of flying coach next to an Oscar nominee are slim to none, but a Timothée Chalamet superfan defied the odds when she found herself sitting beside the Beautiful Boy star during a recent flight.

“Y’all nbd just sat next to @RealChalamet on a 3 hour flight and we CHATTED FOR AN HOUR NBD I AM SUPER CALM RIGHT NOW AS EVERYONE CAN TELL,” a Twitter user named Alankrutha began in a series of now-viral tweets on Monday, February 4.

“SO I enter the flight and see a tall, lanky dude in front of me wearing a hoodie and both of us are the only ones w/o overhead space to keep our bags and I look up to see an actual angel and alarm bells in my head go off immediately,” she continued. “flight takes off and head is exploding bc I *had* to know who this dude so 30 mins into the flight, I work up the courage and nudge him and ask ‘hey you look exactly like timothee Chalamet’ to which he smiles and says ‘I GET THAT A LOT.’”

Alankrutha assumed that Chalamet, 23, did not want to be disturbed and they both went about their business, but an hour and a half later, he asked her when their flight was scheduled to land. “I couldn’t hold it in and said ‘I KNOW U R TIMOTHEE,’” she tweeted. “HE LAUGHED AND SAID ‘AYYY YES IT IS, HI I AM TIMOTHEE’ and shook my hands and at this point I was basically shook/ stunned and I couldn’t process anything.”

Naturally, Alankrutha proceeded to ask the Lady Bird star a series of questions, which she said he “answered super patiently.” Her inquiries included: “1. Why are you sitting in economy class (he laughed and said how dare you) 2. Have you met Beyoncé (he has not) 3. How is Steve carrell [sic] (he said he’s amazing and offered to FaceTime him!!).”

The superfan also blurted out that she Googled Chalamet’s height and “stalked” his Wikipedia page, to which he responded with a high-five. He showed interest in Alankrutha too, asking about her job and where she grew up before name-dropping his Call Me by Your Name costar Armie Hammer (“ofc why wouldn’t he”). Alankrutha later enthused on Twitter that he even “PRONOUNCED MY NAME RIGHT.”

Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer at the 22nd Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills on November 4, 2018. Steve Granitz/WireImage

But the “BEST discussion” that the pair had involved their favorite episodes of The Office. “We discussed the show and at this point I’m like is my life real, is this a fever dream,” Alankrutha quipped, telling her followers that she “spoke to him like I would to a friend only bc he made me feel so comfortable!” She also revealed that he “loves” the movie Easy A and “scarfed” down in-flight pretzels and orange juice “in < 20 secs like he hadn’t eaten in 48 hours.”

When Chalamet and Alankrutha landed at the airport, they briefly spoke about his upcoming films and he wished her luck in her career. “[He] also told me I was the *only* one in his entire journey who recognised him and asks if I want a pic and I oblige graciously w/o any frills,” she added.

The next day, the fan tweeted her selfie with the actor. It has since racked up more than 22,000 likes.

