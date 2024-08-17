Tina knowles and richard lawson reach divorce settlement

Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, has reached a settlement in her divorce with ex-husband, Richard Lawson.

The settlement, reported by People on Friday August 16, comes 13 months after Knowles, 70, filed papers in July 2023 following eight years of marriage to the actor, 77.

Knowles filed the legal paperwork on July 26, 2023, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly — just one day after the listed day of separation. Knowles cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

The papers added that the “irremediable breakdown of the marriage [made] it impossible for the parties to live together as husband and wife.”

Knowles and Lawson wed in 2015 in Newport, California. The twosome tied the knot onboard a 140-foot yacht in an intimate ceremony.

Knowles’ daughters Beyoncé, 42, and Solange, 38, were in attendance. Beyoncé’s husband Jay-Z, 54, and their eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, 12, were also there to witness the big day.

Prior to their marriage and subsequent divorce, Knowles and Lawson were platonic friends for decades before things eventually turned romantic.

Knowles gushed over her then-husband during an appearance on the Taron Hall Show in 2022.

“I’ve known Richard for 40 years, and when we reconnected, it was just, I felt like, a gift from God,” she recalled. “I really mean that because I prayed. After I went through a divorce, it was pretty devastating after 33 years, and I always planned on, if it was in God’s plan, to get married again because I like being married. I like being in a relationship. But it was pretty scary for a minute, but he came back into my life and has been wonderful.”

Following their nuptials, Lawson had also gushed over Knowles via a post on his Instagram stories, recalling the past 39 years of knowing her.

“I thought you were one of the most beautiful women I had ever met. Breathtaking.!!” Lawson wrote at the time.

He added: “The thing that was so striking was that your beauty continued to be enhanced by your incredible heart, compassion, empathy, generosity, and philanthropy. You were pregnant with Beyonce at the time, and married, so my incredible attraction for you then, could only live in my fantasy. As we remained friends throughout the years, I took great pleasure in observing you become the ultimate mother, especially for your own daughters, but also for the way you care for and nurture women all over the world.”