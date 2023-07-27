Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson’s eight-year-long marriage came to an end in July 2023.

Four years before she tied the knot with Lawson in April 2015, Tina finalized her divorce from ex-husband Mathew Knowles in December 2011, citing the reasoning behind their split as “discord or conflict of personalities,” which “prevents any reasonable expectation of reconciliation.”

Tina and Mathew wed in 1980 and welcomed their daughters, Beyoncé and Solange, in 1981 and 1986, respectively. Tina initially filed for divorce from her now-ex in November 2009 but dismissed it one year later before refiling in August 2011.

Lawson, for his part, was previously married to actress Denise Gordy — with whom he shares daughter Bianca — from 1978 to 1989. Lawson is also father to a son, Ricky, from a previous relationship.

Keep scrolling to see Tina and Lawson’s relationship timeline:

1980s

Tina and Lawson were friends for decades before becoming romantic with one another. “I’ve known Richard for 40 years, and when we reconnected, it was just, I felt like, a gift from God,” Tina shared during an April 2022 appearance on the Taron Hall Show. “I really mean that because I prayed. After I went through a divorce, it was pretty devastating after 33 years, and I always planned on, if it was in God’s plan, to get married again because I like being married. I like being in a relationship. But it was pretty scary for a minute, but he came back into my life and has been wonderful.”

October 2013

The pair began dating and stepped out at their first event as a couple at the 2013 Angel Ball in New York City.

October 2014

Tina and Lawson attended the 2014 Angel Ball one year after making their red carpet debut at the event. That same year, the two began to spark engagement speculation.

“It’s been now a year and five months and I’m in a committed relationship with that handsome man, and I’m the happiest I’ve been in a long, long time,” Tina gushed while giving a speech at the International Women & Money Leadership luncheon in Houston, Texas, that October.

April 2015

The duo tied the knot on board a luxury yacht in California surrounded by family and friends. Attendees matched the newlyweds in all-white attire as Tina sported a Romona Keveza gown and Lawson wore a white tux.

2017

Lawson revealed that he had asked for Beyoncé and Solange’s permission to marry Tina before he got down on one knee. “I thought that that was important, because I knew without that, based upon the fact that Tina lives for her children, that it didn’t stand a chance unless they were on board,” he said during a joint interview with Tina on the “Black Love” podcast. “I was fortunate enough that they were completely on board and just over the top excited about it.”

That same year, the couple cofounded the WACO (Where Art Can Occur) Theater Center in Los Angeles. “WACO Theater Center is a performing and visual arts organization dedicated to the empowerment of Los Angeles artists, young people and stories of the African diaspora,” the organization’s website states. “We present, commission and develop artistic works to provide artists and young people a platform and voice to showcase their creativity.”

April 2021

Lawson penned a lengthy Instagram message to his then-wife in honor of their sixth wedding anniversary. “39 years ago my sister Gwen (RIP), your best friend, introduced us. I thought you were one of the most beautiful women I had ever met. Breathtaking!!,” he wrote at the time. “The thing that was so striking was that your beauty continued to be enhanced by your incredible heart, compassion, empathy, generosity, and philanthropy. You were pregnant with Beyonce at the time, and married, so my incredible attraction for you then, could only live in my fantasy.”

He continued: “As we remained friends throughout the years, I took great pleasure in observing you become the ultimate mother, especially for your own daughters, but also for the way you care for and nurture women all over the world.”

Lawson concluded his tribute by stating that the 32 years it took for his “attraction for you to come full circle” was “well worth the wait,” adding, “You’re a revolutionary, visionary, incredible artist, a fashion icon, a leader, a cultural beacon, a hot sexy ratchet God warrior and only second to God, You are my wife. How highly favored Am I???”

April 2022

The following year, Tina praised Lawson with a sweet Instagram anniversary tribute of her own. “I Could not let the day pass without letting you know what a Gift from God you have been in my life,” she wrote. “My love, my main Road Dawg, my always listening ear and biggest motivator ! These 7 years have flown by !! To many more!!! on our 7th Anniversary Happy Anniversary❤️❤️❤️.”

March 2023

Tina shared a selfie of her and Lawson’s date night at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. The post was the last time Lawson appeared on her Instagram feed prior to their split.

July 2023

Us Weekly confirmed that the two had called it quits after eight years of marriage. In court documents obtained by Us at the time, Tina cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their breakup.