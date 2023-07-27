Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, has filed for divorce from husband Richard Lawson after eight years of marriage.

Knowles, 69, filed the legal paperwork on Wednesday, July 26, according to documents obtained by TMZ — just one day after the listed day of separation. Knowles cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Knowles and Lawson, 76, tied the knot in 2015 in Newport, California. The twosome exchanged vows onboard a 140-foot yacht in an intimate ceremony alongside Knowles’ daughters Beyoncé and Solange. The “Formation” singer’s husband, Jay-Z, and their eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, were also in attendance.

At the time, Lawson shared a post via Instagram that detailed the duo’s love story, claiming it began 39 years prior when they met.

“I thought you were one of the most beautiful women I had ever met. Breathtaking.!!” he wrote. “The thing that was so striking was that your beauty continued to be enhanced by your incredible heart, compassion, empathy, generosity, and philanthropy. You were pregnant with Beyonce at the time, and married, so my incredible attraction for you then, could only live in my fantasy. As we remained friends throughout the years, I took great pleasure in observing you become the ultimate mother, especially for your own daughters, but also for the way you care for and nurture women all over the world.”

He continued: “It took 32 years for my attraction for you to come full circle. It was well worth the wait. You’re a revolutionary, visionary, incredible artist, a fashion icon, a leader, a cultural beacon, a hot sexy ratchet God warrior and only second to God, You are my wife. How highly favored Am I???”

Knowles replied to the tribute in Lawson’s comments section, writing, “Thank God it worked out ❤️ PERIOD.”

Tina was previously married to Beyoncé and Solange’s father, Mathew Knowles, from 1980 to 2011. The twosome were together for over three decades before calling it quits for good in August 2011.

“The decision to end our marriage is an amicable one. We remain friends, parents and business partners,” Tina and Mathew said in a statement to the Associated Press at the time.