



Following in their footsteps! Richard Lawson believes Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s three kids take after their parents in one particular way.

“They’re all very creative, amazingly creative,” the actor, 72, told Us Weekly exclusively of Blue Ivy, 7, and twins Rumi and Sir, 2, on Sunday, November 3, at the Introduction to the Diverse Perspective event. “Watching them with their children is really a beautiful thing because you see the amount of love that goes into these kids and you see the way it comes back. We keep saying, ‘But she’s only [2] years old. He’s only [2] years old. She’s only 7,’ because you’re thinking, ‘Wait a minute.’”

Tina Knowles Lawson’s husband went on to say that the “Love on Top” singer, 38, and her sister, Solange Knowles, are “the best mothers … ever” because their mom, 65, “is the ultimate mother.” He explained, “She’s constantly thinking about helping, supporting, understanding her daughters, and so they have taken up that mantle and they are really amazing mothers.”

In August, Tina opened up to Us exclusively about her eldest daughter’s parenting style. “No spankings,” the fashion designer explained. “Just really talking to the kids and reasoning with them. I can say, [she] pretty much has my parenting!”

As for her grandchildren’s personalities, she told Us, “The girl is really just going to rule the world, and the boy is kind of laid back and chills like the dad. [Blue Ivy] is the Queen B. The second Queen B.”

Beyoncé and the rapper, 49, have a “very tight-knit family and like to do everything together,” a source told Us exclusively of the Grammy winners in June. “Jay-Z and Beyonce have nannies for the kids and their assistants help out too, but they mostly try and bring the kids everywhere. Blue always travels with Beyoncé and comes with her when she’s working. The twins are getting older and Beyoncé has been taking them out a little more too.”

Solange, 33, welcomed her son, Daniel, now 15, in 2004 with her ex-husband, Daniel Smith. She went on to marry Alan Ferguson in November 2014, but confirmed her split from the music video director, 56, in a Friday, November 1, Instagram post.

With reporting by Christina Rath