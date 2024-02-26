Tina Knowles’ Brother, Beyonce’s Uncle Butch, Dead at 77

Tina Knowles shared a touching tribute for her late brother, Rowland Martin Buyince. “Butch” was 77.

“My Beautiful big brother Butch went to be with God this weekend,” Tina, 70, wrote via Instagram on Monday, February 26, “I will miss him so much! He was a career Airforce man. He loved riding Motorcycles was a black Belt in Karate and had the most beautiful green eyes and good looks.”

Beyoncé’s mom continued, “He was a great story teller. He had an incredible wife Jeanette and devoted daughter Dana two beautiful grandchildren Yvette and Roland. He was greatly loved. Sail on Butch❤️❤️Rowland Martin (Butch) Buyince’ June 1946 – Feb 2024 RIP.”

Tina’s grandson, Julez, who is the son of Solange Knowles and ex-husband Daniel Smith, shared his support in Tina’s comments section. “Rest Easy Uncle Butch , My twin,” the 19-year-old wrote.

Beyoncé, 42, has yet to speak out about the loss of Uncle Butch. She previously mourned another family member, —“Uncle Johnny” a.k.a Tina’s sister’s son — while releasing her Renaissance album in July 2022. “A big thank you to my Uncle Johnny. He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album,” she wrote, dedicating the album to him. “This is a celebration for you.”

Tina later reposted Beyoncé’s tribute alongside a meaningful message of her own. “Johnny was my sisters son but more like a brother to me so my kids called him Uncle Johnny,” Tina explained, noting, “Johnny died when Beyonce was 17 and Solange was 12 years old and they took it soo hard.”

Through the years, the family has proved to have a tight-knit bond. Earlier this month, Tina, Beyoncé and Solange, 37, made a surprise appearance at the Luar fashion show to cheer on Julez as he made his runway debut.

For the outing, Beyoncé rocked a bejeweled blazer and matching thigh-high boots. Tina, meanwhile, looked classy in a black jacket and brown leather gloves. Julez owned the runway in a double-breasted blazer, an ivory dress shirt, oversized fur gloves and patent leather shoes.

Tina took to Instagram to share sweet moments from the show, including a clip of Solange watching Julez on the runway. “Watching my baby watching her baby❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️, she captioned the post.

She also shared a hilarious video of her glaring at the camera while sitting next to Beyoncé. “When people are pushing and shoving and you ask them to stop tripping with your eyes,” she captioned the post. Solange shared a photo of Julez on the runway via social media as well.