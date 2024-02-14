Beyoncé sparkled as she supported nephew Julez on the runway.

Beyoncé, 42, sat alongside mom Tina Knowles while watching her 19-year-old nephew make his catwalk debut at the Luar fall/winter 2024 show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 13. (Julez is the son of Beyoncé’s sister, Solange Knowles, and Solange’s ex-husband Daniel Smith. Solange, 37, also attended the show.)

Julez rocked a leather blazer, navy blue fur gloves and a silky shirt while walking on the runway.

Tina, 70, later took to Instagram after the show to praise Julez.

“Watching my baby watching her baby❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” she captioned a video of Solange admiring her son on the runway. Tina also shared a hilarious video of her glaring into a camera while sitting next to Beyoncé. “When people are pushing and shoving and you ask them to stop tripping with your eyes,” she captioned the post. Solange posted a photo of Julez on the catwalk via social media as well.

For the show, Beyoncé shimmered in a gray jacket featuring crystal embellishments, shoulder pads and a plunging neckline. Underneath, she donned a sheer top with matching crystals adorning her chest, neck and hood. Beyoncé elevated her look with matching thigh-high boots, a cowgirl hat, a holographic purse, black sunglasses, diamond rings from Jacob & Co. and a colorful manicure.

Tina meanwhile rocked a plunging black top, brown leather gloves and a bright pink lip.

Beyoncé’s look is not the only reason why she’s been making headlines lately. On Sunday, February 11, she announced she’s dropping a country album via Instagram during the 2024 Super Bowl.

In the social media video, a car drove through rural Texas while a group of men looked to the sky. She then began singing as the car drove away the lyrics to her new single, “Texas Hold ‘Em,” and shared Renaissance Act II will be dropping on Friday, March 29. She also released another track from her upcoming album, “16 Carriages.”

She previously teased new music through a Super Bowl commercial with Verizon. In the ad, she accepted a challenge from actor Tony Hale to break the internet, including running a lemonade stand, running for Beyoncé of the United States and more. After Hale, 52, told Beyoncé that Verizon “didn’t break,” she concluded the video by saying, “OK, they ready, drop the new music.”

Beyoncé kicked off her cowgirl era at the 2024 Grammys earlier this month. For music’s biggest night, she rocked a white cowgirl hat and studded jacket and shorts from Louis Vuitton.

For glam, her makeup included long lashes, filled-in eyebrows, rosy cheeks and peachy lips. Her platinum hair was worn down and straightened.