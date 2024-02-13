Your account
Stylish

All the Stars Who Sizzled at New York Fashion Week Winter 2024: From Street Style to the Catwalk

By
AnnaSophia Robb Best NYFW Winter Fall 2024 Celebrity Looks
13
Raymond Hall/GC Images

New York Fashion Week is upon Us, meaning celebrities step out in their most stylish ensembles.

AnnaSophia Robb, Jessica Chastain and Jodie Turner-Smith are only a few of the stars who have graced the streets of NYC with their stellar looks.

Robb, for one, looked effortlessly elegant in a pastel mini dress at the Tory Burch show on February 12. The actress teamed her getup with a white blazer finished with a red button, sheer knee-high stockings and silver shoes. Her blonde hair was parted down the middle and worn in a chic updo.

Turner-Smith, meanwhile, opted for neons during the Gucci Ancora event on February 10. She rocked a highlighter yellow coat with silver tassels, red leather shorts and a gray top.

Also at the event was Chastain, who looked marvelous in a sleek black gown, Louboutin pumps and Gucci leather purse. She added a pop of color to her look with cherry red lips.

Keep scrolling to see these stylish stars and more at NYFW:

