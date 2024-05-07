Tina Knowles Gives Update on Jay-Z and Beyonce's Twins, Rumi and Sir

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 6-year-old twins Rumi and Sir are already showing flashes of brilliance behind the scenes.

As the twins’ grandmother Tina Knowles explained, the dynamic duo’s prolific flair should come as no surprise.

“How could they be anything else growing up in that environment?” Tina, 70 told E! News at the Kentucky Derby Saturday, May 4. “That’s all we talk about. Creativity and fashion and the whole thing.”

Proud grandma Tina further explained how the twins — who will turn 7 on June 13 — have begun expressing their own individual interests.

“Rumi is amazing,” Tina gushed. “She’s an amazing artist, painter and creator.”

Sir, on the other hand, is “not into the fashion stuff as much.”

“[He’s] very quiet and very, very smart,” Tina explained, “and does all of the numbers stuff.”

Tina’s comments echo sentiments she expressed to Us Weekly back when the twins were only 2 years old. “The girl is really just going to rule the world,” Tina said in 2019, “and the boy is kind of laid back and chills like the dad.”

Rumi has already began exploring her creative side with record-setting results. As the featured artist on Beyoncé’s song “Protector,” from her album Country Carter, Rumi became the youngest female in history to make an appearance on the Billboard Hot 100.

To set the record, Rumi bested her older sister Blue Ivy, now 12, who appeared on Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl,” alongside SAINt JHN and WizKid when she was just 7 years old. Blue also took center stage as a featured dancer on her mom’s 2023 Renaissance World Tour and subsequent concert film.

While Rumi is now the youngest female artist to appear on the Hot 100, the youngest performer in history to appear on the chart is a singer named Jordy with his 1992 song “Dur Dur D’être Bébé,” which hit #58 on the Hot 100 when Jordy was only 5 years old.

Chart success or otherwise, Tina expressed pride in her oldest daughter’s country album, which was released March 29.

“We’re from Texas,” Tina said. “We’ve been part of that culture for a long time. I was very excited about it.”

Tina further explained that the album — which was inspired after Beyoncé felt unwelcomed by the crowd during a performance of her song “Daddy Lessons” with The Chicks at the 2016 CMA Awards — serves as a reminder of Black artists’ rightful place in the country music genre.

“It’s a nice history lesson,” Tina asserted. “She has this way of doing things subtly, but educating. I’m really proud of that.”