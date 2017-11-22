Ready for a redo. Tinsley Mortimer may have split with Scott Kluth in October, but when the Real Housewives of New York City star sat down with Us Weekly, she revealed that she is feeling “optimistic” about getting back together. Watch the video above!

When asked if she wants to rekindle their romance, she told Us, “Of course I want to. We have a good relationship.”

“He’s such a great guy and I’m very optimistic. Sometimes breakups are good; they put things in perspective,” Mortimer, 42, told Us. “Breaking up, I feel like, even though it’s painful, it’s helped. So we will see. It’s day by day.”

Mortimer, who met Kluth through her RHONY costar Carole Radziwill in February, blames long distance and the CouponCabin CEO’s busy work schedule for their “difficult” breakup.



“I live in New York and we had talked about him coming to New York too, and it got to be a lot of pressure on the relationship,” the Bravo star told Us. “We had to take some of that off and ease the tension, but we broke up, but I think it seems good now.”

Happy Happy 40th Birthday my handsome man!💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕 A post shared by tinsleymortimer (@tinsleymortimer) on Aug 13, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

The Southern Charm author, who works as an account manager at CouponCabin, recently saw Kluth in Chicago, and the two plan on spending the Thanksgiving holiday together. However, Kluth may not be getting all of her attention since Mortimer may be a bit preoccupied with CouponCabin’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

“When you go on a site like coupon cabin they have 100,000 promotional codes and work with over 4,000 retailers,” Mortimer told Us. “It’s good to shop with a purpose. If I don’t have a specific thing I’m shopping for, I might go crazy.”

