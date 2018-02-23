It’s over. Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin are calling it quits after 21 years of marriage.

The actress, 49, took to Twitter on Thursday, February 22, to share with her followers that she had filed for divorce from her longtime husband. “After 27 years of being together and 2 amazing children, it pains me to announce that I’ve filed for divorce,” the Martin alum tweeted.

After 27 years of being together and 2 amazing children, it pains me to announce that I've filed for divorce. It's an emotional time and I graciously ask for privacy for me, our children and the rest of our family." @DUANEMARTIN_ said to me Best this morn “we are family FOREVER” — Tisha4real (@TishaCampblMrtn) February 22, 2018

She added: “It’s an emotional time and I graciously ask for privacy for me, our children and the rest of our family.”

Campbell also revealed that she and the White Men Can’t Jump actor, 52 — who were together for nearly 30 years — have ended things amicably and will remain a family even after their split.

She wrote: “@DUANEMARTIN_ said to me Best this morn ‘we are family FOREVER.'”

The couple tied the knot in 1996 and share two sons together. They welcomed their first child, Xen, 16, in 2001, and their second son Ezekiel, 8, in 2009. The actors hit a rough patch when they filed for bankruptcy in 2016, and the Daily Mail reported that they were over $15 million in debt at the time.

Campbell has starred in shows like My Wife & Kids and Dr. Ken throughout her career but is mostly known for her role as Gina in the 90s hit show Martin. There have been rumors recently that the series is making a comeback. The sitcom’s stars including Martin Lawrence, Trichina Arnold and Campbell caught up with TMZ earlier this month and said a reunion was possible.

“Never say never,” Lawrence, 52, told the outlet.

