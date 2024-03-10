Meri Brown is sharing some thoughts on the untimely death of Janelle Brown’s son Garrison in a tribute to her late mom, Bonnie Ahlstrom, who died in 2021.

The Sister Wives star, 53, posted a note about her mom on Instagram Saturday, March 9, making mention of Garrison’s passing. The 25-year-old son of Janelle and Kody Brown died of an apparent suicide on Tuesday, March 5.

“This week has been full of an array of emotions, but I couldn’t let this March 9th pass without acknowledging and celebrating my sweet mom on her birthday,” Meri wrote via Instagram alongside a photo in which she smiles next to her mom. “She’s the one who always gave comfort and support, and was there at the drop of a hat when you needed her. She loved without question and beyond measure. She made you feel like you were the only one in her world when you were with her. She served with a smile, and loved with her huge heart. She loved every one of her grandkids, no matter how they came into her family. They were all hers, and all of our kids lovingly called her ‘Grandma’.”

She continued, “I have a little more comfort this week knowing that she was likely on Garrison’s welcoming committee, smiling that perfect smile at him and holding his sweet face in her loving hands. Keep an eye on our boy up there, Mom! And give him a hug for me!”

Although Meri and Janelle reportedly haven’t spoken much since the demise of their plural marriage to Kody, Meri did tell People she’s “not closing any doors” on a continued friendship.

Garrison, whose legal name is Robert Garrison, was one of six children Janelle, 54, shared with Kody, 55. The pair are also the parents to Logan, 29, Maddie, 27, Hunter, 26, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18. Garrison appeared on Sister Wives starting in 2010 alongside his parents and siblings, which include Kody and Meri’s one child, Leon, 28, his six children with Christine Brown — Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Paedon, 25, Gwendlyn, 22, Ysabel, 20, and Truely, 13, — and his two kids with Robyn Brown — Solomon, 12, and Ariella, 8. Kody also legally adopted Robyn’s three children from a previous marriage — Dayton, 23, and Aurora, 21, and Breanna, 19.

Meri and Kody were legally married from 1990 to 2014 and continued to be spiritually married until 2023. Meanwhile, Kody’s spiritual marriages with Christine and Janelle ended in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Janelle and Kody confirmed Garrison’s death in a statement posted to Instagram Tuesday.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” they wrote. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Meri also shared a nearly identical statement via Instagram, adding, “Garrison, you are loved and will be missed!”

Us Weekly confirmed that the 25-year-old died in his Flagstaff, Arizona, home after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. An investigation into the apparent suicide is underway.

According to a police report obtained by Us on Wednesday, March 6, Janelle told law enforcement that Garrison had sent a text to people who work for the Brown family in a group chat, which read, “I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t. I miss these days.”

While Janelle was not included on the text chain, she apparently heard about the message and reached out to Garrison after growing concerned for her son. They briefly spoke before he stopped answering, per the police report.

Janelle addressed Garrison’s “mental health” during season 18 of Sister Wives, which filmed in early 2022. The relationship between Kody and Garrison apparently became strained in 2020 because of the patriarch’s strict COVID-19 rules, and escalated from there.

“Gabriel feels everything very, very deeply. But he’s also the kid who doesn’t say anything,” Janelle said on camera. “And Garrison just seems angry or sadder, like, he’s not as happy-go-lucky as he used to be.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.