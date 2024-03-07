Garrison Brown’s close friend Kenia Gutierrez remembers the good times she shared with the late Sister Wives star following his “shocking” death on Tuesday, March 5.

“I did not expect it. … He was always a person you wanted to see, and he’d always say hello to you. His presence was being gracious,” Gutierrez told Us Weekly exclusively, noting that “everything was normal” in the days leading up to her friend’s death. “He was always happy. What happened was shocking.”

Us confirmed that the 25-year-old son of Janelle and Kody Brown died in his Flagstaff, Arizona, home after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. An investigation into the apparent suicide is underway.

Gutierrez told Us that she met Garrison when he and his family were living in Las Vegas in 2016, they attended the same Mormon church. The Brown family has since moved to Flagstaff.

Related: 'Sister Wives' Family Guide: Get to Know Kody Brown's Spouses and Kids Sister Wives star Kody Brown has his hands full with wife Robyn Brown and his three former partners, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown. Kody’s family — which includes 18 total children— was thrust into the spotlight in September 2010 when Sister Wives premiered. At the time, Kody was courting his fourth wife, Robyn, […]

While Gutierrez said she hadn’t seen Garrison for “a couple years,” they communicated frequently via text. When the twosome texted a few months ago, Gutierrez said there was “nothing alarming” about their conversation.

Gutierrez remembered Garrison as a “very happy” and “optimistic person.” She added, “He would always talk so much greatness about his family. They were very close.”

Gabriel Brown reportedly entered his brother’s home on Tuesday morning and called the Flagstaff Police Department after discovering Garrison’s body.

Janelle, 54, and Kody, 55, released nearly identical statements following the news of their son’s passing.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” she wrote via Instagram. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Along with Garrison and Gabriel, 22, Kody and Janelle share Logan, 29, Madison, 27, Hunter, 26, and Savanah, 18. (Kody is the father of 12 more children with Meri Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown.)

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024 Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

According to a police report obtained by Us on Wednesday, March 6, Janelle told law enforcement that Garrison had sent a text to people who work for the Brown family in a group chat which read, “I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t. I miss these days.”

While Janelle was not included on the text chain, she apparently heard about the message and reached out to Garrison after growing concerned about her son. They briefly spoke before he stopped answering, per the police report.

Janelle previously addressed Garrison’s mental health during season 18 of Sister Wives, which filmed in 2022. (Garrison and Kody butted heads due to their differing views on COVID-19 rules.)

“Gabriel feels everything very, very deeply. But he’s also the kid who doesn’t say anything,” Janelle said on the show in October 2023. “And Garrison just seems angry or sadder, like, he’s not as happy-go-lucky as he used to be.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.