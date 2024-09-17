Tito Jackson suffered a medical emergency near a mall in Gallup, New Mexico, just hours before his death, according to a press release from the Gallup Police Department.

Jackson, who died on Sunday, September 15, succumbed to a suspected heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma. The original member of The Jackson 5 was 70 years old.

On Monday, September 16, the Gallup Police Department released a statement with new details on Jackson’s death. At approximately 6:17 p.m. PT, an officer “was flagged down near the American Heritage Plaza located at 702 U.S. Highway 491. The officer was alerted to an individual requiring medical attention and promptly requested an ambulance.”

The press release continued, “The individual was subsequently transported to a local hospital in Gallup, New Mexico, where he was pronounced dead. Following this, the hospital requested the presence of detectives and the Office of the Medical Investigator. The deceased has been identified as 70-year-old Toriano ‘Tito’ Jackson from Tulsa Oklahoma.”

Related: A Guide to the Jackson Family: From the Jackson 5 to Solo Endeavors Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Joe and Katherine Jackson’s famous brood extended way beyond the Jackson 5. While the late Michael Jackson was perhaps the most famous member of the talented family, and his sister Janet a close second, most of their eight siblings worked in music and entertainment since childhood. Joe and Katherine — who […]

An investigation is “still ongoing” and investigators are in the process of “interviewing witnesses,” the department stated.

Earlier Monday, Jackson’s sons Taj, Taryll and TJ Jackson, best known as the pop group 3T, addressed their loss via Instagram. (Tito shared his three children with ex-wife Delores “Dee Dee” Martes, who died in 1994.)

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us,” the trio wrote alongside a series of photos spanning their father’s life. “We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being.”

“Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as ‘Coach Tito’ or some know him as ‘Poppa T.’ Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be ‘Tito Time’ for us,” they continued. “Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is ‘Love One Another.’ We love you Pops.”

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We Lost This Year Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

Besides his three sons and grandchildren, Jackson leaves behind his mother, Katherine, and siblings Rebbie, Jermaine, Randy, Marlon, Jackie, La Toya and Janet Jackson.

Before his death, Tito had been touring in Europe with Marlon and Jackie as The Jacksons. While visiting Munich, Germany, he paid tribute to their late brother, Michael Jackson, via Instagram on Wednesday, September 11.

“Before our show in Munich, my brothers Jackie, Marlon, and I, visited the beautiful memorial dedicated to our beloved brother, Michael Jackson,” he captioned a photo of a memorial dedicated to the “Thriller” superstar. “We’re deeply grateful for this special place that honors not only his memory but also our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive.”