Selling points! After producing Today for seven years (and winning four Emmys!) Marc Victor is now making a major impact in the real estate market. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, he dishes on what inspired him to take the leap — and where celebrities are currently flocking to in Los Angeles.

Victor, 51, previously oversaw Today’s 9 a.m. hour with Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, and was credited for creating many popular segments, including “Today‘s Professionals.” After he left the morning news show in 2012, he consulted with Barbara Corcoran — who had worked with him on a weekly real estate segment for Today — for advice on pursuing his dream in real estate.

“When I thought about leaving the television business and going into real estate, I contacted her and I said, ‘Barbara, what do you think?’” Victor tells Us of the Shark Tank star. “She’s been like a mentor and really helped me through this process.”

Victor quickly learned his television background gave him an advantage in his new career. “That breaking news mentality, I now apply that to real estate — I’m available 24/7,” he says. “When people are looking for a home, I’m on it. When I say I’m going to do something, I do it.”

Now, Victor is a top-tier realtor at The Agency — the global luxury real estate brokerage and lifestyle company founded by CEO Mauricio Umansky — where he specializes in assisting clients in entertainment, sports and tech. “I’m very impressed by Mauricio and the leadership team at The Agency and what they’ve created,” Victor says. “The sky’s the limit for the company as they’re expanding all over, both domestically and internationally.”

Representing the greater Los Angeles means Victor knows where the celebrities prefer to call home. He says A-list stars prefer Montecito — the coveted coastal Santa Barbra town where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Ellen DeGeneres and more live — because it’s an idyllic retreat from Hollywood. “It’s just gorgeous,” he admits. “Some people just kind of want to get away, and that’s the getaway.”

Another enclave famous faces can’t get enough of? Calabasas, which Victor describes as “very neighborhood-y” with “a friendly community.” And yes, celebrities may be heading to the exclusive California town in droves — but it’s not just because the Kardashians put it on the map. “It’s a lot more private and the paparazzi aren’t running around,” he says. “It’s definitely great for a family.”

It doesn’t seem like Victor has any regrets about taking a chance on his new career. “I just love architecture, beautiful homes and working with clients,” he tells Us. “I’m happy I made that transition.”

Luckily, it seems he found the same type of tight-knit support system in his new company as he did in Today. “You felt like you were part of a family,” he says. “I never thought I would have that same kind of feeling, but The Agency is exactly like that.”