No stopping now. Tom Arnold is once again speaking out regarding the racist tweets made by his ex-wife Roseanne Barr, which led to the cancellation of her ‘90s sitcom revival Roseanne.

During an interview with Good Morning Britain on Monday, June 4, the 59-year-old True Lies star was quick to share his thoughts when asked whether he believes Barr, 65, is a racist.

“Uh, yeah. Yeah, obviously,” he responded before being asked if his opinion is solely based on the tweet or if it’s his “experience of her more broadly.”

Arnold continued: “Well, I base it on the last six months of her tweeting and social media since I heard that there was going to be a reboot. It turns out she’s a huge Donald Trump supporter, which we’ve known Donald Trump for 30 years and so that surprised me,” he told the show’s cohosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

He then noted that she’s “one of those conspiracy people,” before adding that “our president, he’s a racist.” Arnold later told the morning talk show that he “saw it coming.”

“I warned everybody,” he said. “I’m talking to my stepdaughter the whole time because she’s been cut off. I said, ‘You’ve got to get her phone away from her.’”

The backlash against Barr came following her tweet in which she called former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett the child of “Muslim brotherhood” and “Planet of the Apes.” She later claimed that she “was ambien tweeting” at the time of her comments.

Arnold claimed on Monday: “She has had mental illness. When we were married, she dealt openly and honestly — our whole family did — with multiple personality disorder … So I don’t know exactly what’s going on. I know there is mental illness issues.”

Arnold has spoken out multiple times since Barr came under fire for her since-deleted tweets. During a May 30 interview with the The Hollywood Reporter, the former Roseanne writer revealed that the cancellation of the reboot “had to happen.”

He continued: “And I am going to tell you the truth: She wanted it to happen, if you saw how her tweets escalated this weekend. If it hadn’t happened yesterday, this season would have been so awful for everyone every day because she would have felt like she was [being] taken advantage [of], just like when I left the show.”

Though Barr has since apologized, ABC made the decision to not move forward with the revival of the sitcom following the firestorm, calling Barr’s words “abhorrent” and “repugnant.”

Arnold and Barr were married from 1990 to 1994.

