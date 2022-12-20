In a year of firsts, Tom Brady is closing out the year by celebrating Christmas on the football field.

“It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m gonna learn how to deal with. And I think that’s what life’s about. So you just asked a question about what have you learned from this football season? I’m gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I’m gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional,” the 45-year-old quarterback said on his SiriusXM’s “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray” podcast on Monday, December 19. “And then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after. Which is, you know, just part of what football season has been for a long time. So it’s just, again, emotional aspects that allow us to thrive.”

Brady noted that there are “physical, mental [and] emotional” aspects to playing in the NFL.

“Those are the different challenges that we face in our lives and in all of us,” he continued. “I talked to a businessman. He was like, ‘God, all your injuries over the years.’ I said, ‘Yeah, football’s a tough sport. There’s a lot of injuries to deal with.’ And he goes, ‘Look, I’ve been a businessman all these years so there’s a lot of s—t I deal with too. I deal with anxiety. I deal with stress. I deal with all that. I deal with high blood pressure.’ And I said, ‘You’re right. I may deal with broken fingers and broken ribs and torn ligaments, but, you know, other people are dealing with s—t too.’ And that’s good perspective to have.”

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 25. The day will also mark the first Christmas since the football star and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce in October after 13 years of marriage. The exes share two kids: son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10. Brady is also the father of son Jack, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” Brady said in a statement on October 28, confirming the split after months of speculation. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Sources previously told Us that Bündchen wasn’t happy with her then-husband when he opted to unretire from the NFL ahead of this season. The Bucs are 6-8, losing 34-23 to the Cincinnati Bengals on December 18.

“I’m all right. Just as you described, rough day and, man, losing sucks,” Brady said of the game on Monday. “It’s just the reality. There’s not a lot of explanation. Unfortunately, I’ve had to do too much of that this year. So just learning from it and trying to be better. And obviously woke up at 3:00 a.m. this morning just trying to figure out, you know, I just had some real s—tty plays yesterday at the end of the day. So you can’t win when the quarterback turns it over four times. And that’s on me. So that’s how I feel.”