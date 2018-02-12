Tom Brady is slowly forgetting all about that Super Bowl loss. The New England Patriots quarterback and wife Gisele Bündchen jetted off to Costa Rica just days after his team lost against the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month.

The 40-year-old athlete even joked about the 41-33 defeat as he captioned an Instagram pic of the couple kissing.

“This Sunday’s outcome is a lot better than last Sunday’s!” he wrote on Sunday, February 11. “#losingstreakstopsatone.”

Brady — who shares son Benjamin, 8, and daughter Vivian, 5, with the supermodel — broke his silence about the game on February 9. (He also is dad of son John, 10, with ex Bridget Moynahan.)

“It has taken me a few days to reflect on our SB loss as well as the great season our team had. There are many emotions when you come up short of your goal. And they are all part of learning and growing in this journey of life. Learning turns everything into a positive,” he wrote. “The number one feeling I have had the past 4 days is gratitude. Gratitude to my teammates for the incredible effort given all season regardless of the challenges we faced. Gratitude toward my coaches for the effort and sacrifice they make to put us players in the best position to win. Gratitude to the NEP organization for supporting us on our very challenging and difficult journey.”

He added: “Gratitude to the Philadelphia Eagles team and organization for bringing out the best in us and being gracious winners (as well as congratulations on winning the championship). Gratitude toward our fans who showed up every week to cheer us on and commit their time and energy and love and support to what our goals are. And gratitude to my family and friends who continue to love and support my dreams. Thank you all. I love you all.”

