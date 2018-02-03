Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, shared sweet family photos on Instagram on Saturday, February 3, ahead of the Super Bowl.

The New England Patriots quarterback, 40, posted a pic that included the supermodel and their two kids, Benjamin, 8, and Vivian, 5, along with his son John, 10, whose mom is Brady’s ex Bridget Moynahan. “Family and Football,” he captioned the photo along with a heart emoji and the hashtag #gopats.

Meanwhile, Bundchen, 37, shared a photo of herself and her husband on the football field with their arms wrapped around each other. She captioned it simply with a red heart.

Brady’s Patriots are set to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Sunday, February 4, but he’s been in the headlines this week for reasons other than the big game.

On Monday, January 29, the sports star cut short his weekly interview with WEEI radio after one of the show’s hosts made a disrespectful comment about his daughter.

WEEI’s Alex Reimer was discussing the Tom vs. Time Facebook documentary series on his show on January 25 and described the 5-year-old as “an annoying little pissant.”

The four-time Super Bowl MVP called out the host out during an interview on Monday, saying, “I’ve tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect. I’ve always tried and come on and do a good job for you guys. It’s very disappointing when you hear [the comments about my daughter], certainly. My daughter, or any child, certainly don’t deserve that.”

He ended the interview after cohost Kirk Minihane apologized, saying, “I’ll obviously evaluate whether I want to come on this show again, so I really don’t have much to say this morning. So, maybe I’ll speak with you guys some other time.”

Reimer was subsequently suspended indefinitely by the station.

Brady was drawn into more controversy later in the week when fans and detractors took to Twitter to debate whether it was appropriate for him to kiss his son John, whose nickname is Jack, on the lips in a scene in the documentary.

