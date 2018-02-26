Cue the romance! Tom Brady celebrated his nine-year wedding anniversary to wife Gisele Bundchen with a sweet social media shoutout — and a never-before-seen picture.

“Live, Laugh, Love…..and I Love You!,” the 40-year-old NFL star captioned the pic of him sharing a kiss with the 37-year-old model on their wedding day. “Feliz Aniversário! Te Amo muito!!❤💍😍”

And it appears there was no shortage of embracing each other on their special day. Bundchen also took to social media to document the occasion, sharing another intimate never-before-seen look into their nuptials.

“What a ride this past 9 years have been. I love learning and growing with you,” the supermodel wrote alongside a stunning shot inside a church. “Happy anniversary love of my lifey! Te amo muito! ❤😘 Que aventura tem sido esses últimos 9 anos. Amo aprender e crescer contigo. Feliz aniversário amor da minha vida!”

The couple — who share two kids together, son Benjamin, 8, and daughter Vivian, 5 — aren’t shy to show their affection on social media. Earlier this month, the Brazilian model comforted the New England Patriots quarterback following his team’s devastating Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on February 5.

“Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl, what a game that was! Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see every day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you! ❤,” she captioned the snap of herself hugging the NFL star.

The two then jetted off to Costa Rica where the athlete joked about the 41-33 defeat as he kissed his wife. “This Sunday’s outcome is a lot better than last Sunday’s!” he wrote. “#losingstreakstopsatone.”

Brady and Bundchen tied the knot on February 26, 2009 in Santa Monica, California.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!