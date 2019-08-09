



Tom Brady doesn’t need his children to enjoy sports: In an Instagram video celebrating his 20th season in the NFL, he plays catch with himself.

With the help of visual effects, six clones of the New England Patriots quarterback pass a football back and forth in the looping clip as the Fat Joe/Remy Ma song “All the Way Up” plays in the background. Brady, 42, posted the video on Thursday, August 8, two days after Men’s Health published a cover story in which the athlete talks about one of his sons not being interested in sports.

Brady delved into the topic as he described his kids: Jack, his 11-year-old son with ex Bridget Moynahan, and Benjamin and Vivian, his 9-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter with wife Gisele Bündchen.

He told the magazine: “Jack is just like me — he holds a lot in. Benny lets it all out. Vivi, she doesn’t care. They’re going to be their own selves, not who you want them to be. Jack loves sports. He wants to try hard, and he never wants to disappoint his dad. That was me.”

“When Benny came along, I thought he would be just like Jack,” Brady continued. “So I was like, ‘C’mon, let’s do this.’ And he was like, ‘Nope.’ And I was like, ‘What? No, do this!’ And Gisele kept saying to me, ‘Would you effing understand that your son is different?’ It was hard for me. I was like, ‘What do you mean? He’s a boy; he should just do all these things that I do.’”

These days, however, the six-time Super Bowl champ has a different perspective: “The reality is that Benny just likes different things. And it’s great because now I just have to go do what he wants to do. When we do that, we have the best time. He’s like, ‘OMG, Dad, you’re so funny.’ He loves joking, and I joke back.”

