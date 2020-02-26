A romantic walk down memory lane! Tom Brady shared the exact spot where he first met his wife, Gisele Bündchen, in a sweet tribute for their 10th wedding anniversary.

The New England Patriots quarterback, 44, posted one picture of the 39-year-old model making a heart shape with her hand and standing outside of Turks & Frogs wine bar in New York City. Brady shared a second photo of his wife cradling their two children Benjamin, 10, and Vivian, 7, inside of an aircraft.

“The first photo is where we met and the second is what we’ve become,” Brady captioned the post. “You have always been the one to hold us up and you love us the way no one else can. And we love you so much in return. Happy Anniversary Love of my Life.”

The former Victoria’s Secret model revealed that she felt love at first sight with Brady, who she met in 2006, in an interview with Vanity Fair in 2009.

“I knew right way — the first time I saw him,” Bündchen said at the time. “We met through a friend. The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, ‘That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I’ve ever seen!’ We sat and talked for three hours.”

She added, “I had to go home for Christmas, but I didn’t want to leave. You know that feeling of, like, you can’t get enough? From the first day we met, we’ve never spent one day without speaking to each other.”

Brady and Bündchen officially began dating in January 2007 before tying the knot in Santa Monica, California, in February 2009.

The athlete explained in an interview with Men’s Health in September 2019 that, at first, it was hard for him and Bündchen to understand each other because they grew up differently.

“She left home at 14; she lived in Japan at 16 in an era with no cell phones. She lived in New York City at 17 without speaking English,” he said at the time. “In her mind, there are no boundaries. ‘Why can’t you do that? Why do you have to go to school? Why can’t you just leave and live in a different country?’ In her reality, you can. Coming from mine, it was very different.”

However, the couple were able to develop a strong bond despite their opposite backgrounds.

“Gisele is not really into sports,” Brady added. “She’s like a kite flying in the sky, and I’m kind of tethering her. Sometimes I have to hold on hard. But she knows I’m always there for her.”