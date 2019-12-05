



Tom Brady doesn’t just have a game plan on the field. The New England Patriots star, who is married to Gisele Bündchen, revealed his secret to a successful relationship during the series premiere of E!’s In the Room.

“We use a term in our house: CCC. Clear, current communication,” the 42-year-old quarterback told Jason Kennedy on the Wednesday, December 4, episode. ”Clear, like, ‘This is exactly how I’m feeling.’ And current, not like, ‘This happened six months ago.’ And you communicate about it. I think that’s helped us a lot.”

Brady and Bündchen, 39, who tied the knot in 2009, are parents of son Benjamin, 9, and daughter Vivian, 7. The athlete also shares son Jack, 12, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

“It’s not like because I’m a football player, her life is going to stop,” Brady told Kennedy about his marriage to the supermodel. “The challenging part for us is we are very ambitious people. A lot of the times, I’m going one direction and she’s going in the other. It’s ships passing in the night. I’m going to football, and she’s got things she’s doing, and oh, by the way, the kids.”

While Brady gushed about all of his children, he noted that Vivian is a “force of nature.”

“She might run the house,” he quipped. “She owns her daddy.”

The football pro concluded that he does the best he can in both his personal and professional life, noting he doesn’t love being referred to as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time).

“I’d rather you insult me or something like that,” he joked about the nickname.

“I try to do the best I can do,” Brady continued. “I’m certainly not perfect. There’s a lot of things I screw up that I try to do better at, whether that’s my personal life or my professional life.”

In the Room returns with new episodes in 2020.