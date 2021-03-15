California State Bar Casts Doubt on Tom Girardi's Medical Issues

The State Bar of California filed an objection earlier this month requesting that an independent expert examines Tom Girardi‘s ongoing health issues amid his divorce from Erika Jayne and temporary conservatorship.

Documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, March 15, state that attorneys representing the Bar believe the 81-year-old Colorado native’s conservatorship petition was “filed under highly unusual circumstances.” In February, Tom’s brother Robert Girardi was named temporary conservator of Tom’s estate and personal matters following an undisclosed medical emergency.

“Although the Petition alleges that Girardi suffers from dementia and is unable to care for himself, as recently as November 2020 — two months before the Petition was filed — Girardi was holding himself out as a legal expert and moderated a legal education panel discussion with leading trial attorneys and presented on complex litigation strategy,” the objection claims, adding that the information provided to the courts about Tom’s mental state isn’t sufficient.

The lawyer and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, have been at the center of legal controversy since announcing in November that they were splitting after 20 years of marriage. Class action firm Edelson PC accused the pair of faking their divorce to “fraudulently protect” their money, claiming they were “on the verge of financial collapse.” They were also accused of embezzling $2 million in settlement funds intended to help victims of the crash of Lion Air Flight 610 in 2018.

In December 2020, Tom’s assets were frozen as concerns about his health began to emerge. At the time, attorney Evan Jenness questioned whether his client “understands either the nature or the gravity of the current situation,” suggesting that Tom undergo a medical examination.

Earlier this month, the State Bar of California declared that Tom was “not eligible to practice law” and stripped him of his legal license, effective March 9. Court docs later revealed that the Loyola Law School alum was diagnosed with late-onset Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Clinical psychiatrist Dr. Nathan Lavid wrote in an affidavit filed on March 10 that Tom suffers from “moderate” delusions and is unable to attend court hearings “for the foreseeable future” as his and Jayne’s legal troubles continue.

While the duo’s divorce has yet to be finalized, the Chicago actress is prepared to tell-all in the upcoming 11th season of RHOBH. “Legally, there is only so much she is allowed to say, but she has been advised on what she can put out there,” a source previously told Us, noting that fans will also get to hear other Housewives stars weigh in on Jayne’s split.

“She’s going to tell her story and she’s not going to hold back,” the insider added.