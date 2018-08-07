Private pals! Tom Hardy was asked about Prince Harry’s wedding — and though he didn’t disclose much, his brief statement proves he’s got a lot of respect for the 33-year-old royal.

“It’s deeply private,” the 40-year-old actor told Esquire of the May 19 nuptials. “Harry is a f—king legend.”

Hardy attended the Windsor Castle ceremony with wife Charlotte Riley— and just in the nick of time. He told the publication that he had just hopped off a plane from New Orleans after wrapping his upcoming film, Fonzo, in which he plays Al Capone.

“And here I am and I can barely see straight,” he recalled. “Hur hur! And I can’t take a f—king sleep in here, because that’s the last thing I want to do, and there’s lots of people staring, though thankfully not at me.”

Hardy, who looked dapper in a navy blue tuxedo, seemed anything but tired though. As Us Weekly previously reported, he later partied with Harry and Duchess Meghan at the afterparty and even briefly took a turn at the DJ booth alongside Idris Elba at the couple’s Frogmore House reception.

Hardy and Prince Harry made a cameo together — along with Prince William — for the 2017 Star Wars film, The Last Jedi, however the scene was cut from the movie. The two were also spotted out together at an Audi polo match in 2016, though the actor told Esquire that “it’s a not a game I play, or understand greatly.”

Other celebrities in attendance at the historic celebration included George and Amal Clooney, Priyanka Chopra, Serena Williams, James Corden, Marcus Mumford, Carey Mulligan and Elton John.

