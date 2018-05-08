There when you need him! Tom Holland may play an onscreen superhero in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but on Tuesday, May 8, he channeled some offscreen powers to help a lost dog find its way home.

“Bit of an off message,” the 21-year-old actor began the first video in a series of Instagram Stories. “Walking around Kingston and we found this dog who seems to have been stray for the last few days,” he continued before showing a close-up of the chocolate Lab walking alongside himself and his friend. “If it’s your dog, please let us know, we’re going to take him to the vet to make sure he’s all OK.”

The next clip showed the energetic canine sniffing dog food while waiting in the vet’s office. “Update on Bruno,” the Avengers: Infinity War actor said as his friend gave a thumbs up to the camera. “We took him to the vet and he’s got a microchip … I guess they have the owners contact info so they’re going to find out where he lives and hopefully bring him home!”

The doting dog dad — who’s the proud owner of a Pit Bull named Tessa — was clearly happy with the outcome helping the the four legged friend. As the last Instagram Story came to an end, he exchanged a high-five with his pal.

Though she wasn’t seen in any of that day’s Stories, Holland’s trusty sidekick Tessa is no stranger to the spotlight. The pup accompanied the British actor to the Spider-Man: Homecoming photo call in London in June 2017 and the two were as cute as can be together.

Holland documented their appearance in an Instagram post that showed him bent on one knee as Tessa gave him sweet canine kisses. “The star of the show today is my angel,” he captioned the pic at the time. “Missed her so much.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!