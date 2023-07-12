Zendaya may be one of Hollywood’s brightest stars, but according to Tom Holland, she’s one of the worst cooks.

“The upside to me cooking to Zendaya cooking is that I’ll finish with 10 digits, and if Zendaya cooks, she’ll slice one of her fingers off,” the actor, 27, revealed on the Wednesday, July 11, episode of Seth and Josh Meyers‘ “Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers” podcast. “It is the most stressful experience ever. So I do the majority of the cooking when it’s just the two of us.”

Holland — whose romance with Zendaya, 26, was confirmed in July 2021 after they were photographed kissing in a car — supported his claim via a story about how his Spider-Man costar once landed herself in the hospital after attempting to make him a home-cooked meal.

Upon coming home from a day of filming his new TV show The Crowded Room in New York City, Holland said he saw “an empty kitchen with food everywhere, a really bloody rag and a knife.” He continued: “[I] was like, ‘Oh my God, what’s happened?’ And she’d cut herself, like, really badly, too. And she’s like, ‘I think it’s fine, I think it’s fine.’ [She] showed me her finger, and I was like, ‘We need to go to the hospital, like, you need stitches. That is really deep.’”

Holland went on to note that the Euphoria actress took the injury like a “boss,” stating, “No anesthetic, nothing. She just [went] straight in, had the sutures and was fine.”

While Holland didn’t specify when the incident occurred, Zendaya revealed that she cut her finger open via her Instagram Story in July 2022, around the time Holland was seen filming The Crowded Room in NYC.

“See now … this is why I don’t cook,” Zendaya captioned a finger of her bandaged finger at the time. She later gave fans an update from the hospital, posting another photo of her hand being stitched up by medical professionals.

“Baby’s first stitches lol,” the Dune actress wrote alongside a mirror selfie of herself holding up her finger. “Back to never cooking again.”

Last month, Holland also praised his girlfriend for supporting him throughout filming his Apple TV+ series — which premiered on June 9 — including putting up with his character’s long dark locks. “I had the bangs. Bless Zendaya, she had a lot to put up with, with me looking like that for 10 months, it was rough,” he joked in an interview with Radio Times.

Holland has gushed about his relationship with Zendaya in a slew of recent interviews, telling Buzzfeed that he’s “locked up” and “in love” with the former Disney Channel star.

“Zendaya and Tom really did their best to keep their romance under wraps when they first started dating,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on June 30. “Before they began seeing each other, they had both always been very private when it came to their personal lives. It was something that bonded them in the early stages of their relationship because they were both on the same page when it came to avoiding public speculation.”

The insider continued: “Tom is proud to call Zendaya his girlfriend and express how much he loves her because he wants the world to know.”